Call for volunteers to join Norwich Pride 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:48 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 07 April 2019

Norwich Pride is looking for volunteers to join its 2019 event. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich Pride is looking for volunteers to join its 2019 event. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Norwich Pride has called for volunteers to take part in this year’s celebrations.

Thousands of people attend the annual event every year, with this summer’s Pride taking place on the same day as Norfolk Day, on Saturday, July 27.

Michelle Savage, chair of Norwich Pride, said: “Every year we need up to 150 people to help us make Norwich Pride a success.

“We need people with a wide range of abilities and skills and you can volunteer for part of or all of the day.

“It’s hard work but it’s fun, colourful and it makes a difference. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that volunteering at Norwich Pride could change your life.”

Volunteers will get full training and are invited to a range of social events in the lead up to Norwich Pride, as well as the Pride Makers Party on Wednesday, July 31.

For more information email volunteer@norwichpride.org.uk or fill out the online form at www.norwichpride.org.uk.

