Norwich Pride announces a whole month of events to mark this year's Pride

Norwich Pride organisers are designating the whole of July as Pride Month this year. Picture: Roo Pitt Archant

A month-long celebration of LGBT+ liberation is being planned as part of this year's Norwich Pride festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There's already lots planned for this year's Norwich Pride which will take place throughout July culminating with the Pride parade on Saturday, July 27. Picture: Shelly Telly There's already lots planned for this year's Norwich Pride which will take place throughout July culminating with the Pride parade on Saturday, July 27. Picture: Shelly Telly

As the deadline to be included in this year's Pride Guide approaches, the organisers of Norwich Pride have revealed a glimpse of what's planned.

Norwich Pride will take place on July 27, the same day as Norfolk Day and, hoping to make this year's events even bigger than previous years, organisers have dedicated a whole month to celebrating the LGBT+ community.

Norwich Pride will launch its 2019 Pride Guide on Friday, June 28.

The launch will not only mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots but also the start of four weeks of celebrations of LGBT+ liberation.

Norwich Pride organisers are designating the whole of July as Pride Month this year and have announced that the deadline for getting events in the Pride Guide is Tuesday 21st May.Picture: Josh Dyball Norwich Pride organisers are designating the whole of July as Pride Month this year and have announced that the deadline for getting events in the Pride Guide is Tuesday 21st May.Picture: Josh Dyball

Deb Rowles, secretary for Norwich Pride said the decision to designate a whole month to Pride was is response to people saying they wanted more Pride events in Norwich.

She said: "We did a big survey after last year's Norwich Pride and one of the key messages we got back was that people loved Norwich Pride but they wanted more of it.

You may also want to watch:

"We are delighted to be working with organisations across the city to put on a range of activities across the whole month.

"We've got weekly sessions to enable people to write, sing and samba with Pride as well as some amazing special events with top class authors, comedians, artists and sports-people.

"We've even got a Pride Cocktail at the Cosy Club and a Queer Beer at the Artichoke Pub," she said.

Norwich businesses and venues lined up to take part in celebrations include Bills, Cinema City, Fetch, The Bowling House, The Cosy Club, The Castle, Lollards Pit, Norwich Playhouse, Norwich Roller Derby and OPEN.

Those still wishing to be included in the 2019 Pride Guide have until May 21 to submit their listings.

To be included in the 2019 Pride Guide, email info@norwichpride.org.uk with all the details and artwork of your event.

- Norwich Pride will take place on July 27, the same day as Norfolk Day. To help celebrate both events people across Norfolk are encouraged to help spread the word that our county is a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

click here.