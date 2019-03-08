Search

Norwich to welcome top literary talents for city's Pride events

PUBLISHED: 16:42 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 03 July 2019

Paul Burston. Picture: Krystyna FitzGerald-Morris

A Norwich theatre is preparing to welcome two of the country's top literary talents as part of a packed programme of events to mark this year's Pride.

On Tuesday July 9, The Maddermarket Theatre will play host to Paul Burston and his awarding-winning literary salon, Polari, which will be stopping off in Norwich as part of a national tour.

Hosted by Mr Burston, Polari showcases the best in established and emerging LGBT+ literary talent and the Norwich line-up will feature poet Sophia Blackwell and authors V.C. Lancaster and Luke Turner.

Then, on Wednesday July 10, author and playwright Jonathan Harvey, who is best known for his work on TV series Gimme Gimme Gimme and 1996 film Beautiful Thing, will be at The Maddermarket to give a talk on his life, work and influences.

Tickets for both events are £9pp and available from The Maddermarket Theatre box office in person or online.

