'Turn Norwich into a rainbow' - Pride produces colouring book

Published: 9:12 AM July 22, 2021

Norwich Pride is known for its riotous explosion of colours.

Now, appropriately, it has produced a souvenir to reflect that - a colouring book.

Organisers hope that people across the city will colour in the pages and stick them in their windows to show their support for the LGBT+ community.

Sophie Longhurst, Alex Manningham and Wendy Hicks colouring in book. - Credit: Norwich Pride

The book features 18 pictures including ones of the Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe, GoGo Discover's Prideasaurus by Andy Futter and Ru Paul's Drag Race favourite Bimini by Rachel Collier Wilson.

Artist Rebecca Osborne has contributed pictures and is offering to create colouring in portraits of families in return for a donation to Norwich Pride or an "act of kindness for others".

Harvey Family Portrait by Rebecca Osborne - Credit: Norwich Pride

She said: "I'm a mum to three amazing young people and have been a teacher to many more, some of whom are gay, some straight, some trans.

"I want to be caring and respectful and a role model to teach others how to support all of our diverse, beautiful community.

"Norwich Pride has a special place in my heart - I have been with my kids and with schools for many years and it's a wonderful, important part of the city and our lives.

Betsy and Reuben King colouring in book. - Credit: Norwich Pride

"I'm proud to be an ally and use my skills to help turn Norwich into a rainbow."

Betsy King, 10, and her brother Reuben, eight, have already started colouring in the book and the family aims to have a gallery of pictures displayed in their window this year.

The colouring book is part of the Pride at Home strand of activities.

Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride trustee, said: "This year we want the entire city to come out and show their rainbow colours.

Child colouring in 'Don't hide your pride' picture by Crash King. - Credit: Norwich Pride

"Pride at Home is an opportunity for you to rainbow up your houses, gardens, workplaces, pets, toys, children and make it clear that we live in a city where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves."

Norwich Pride will take place on July 31, where there will be a range of online events and events around the city on offer.

For more information and to download the book visit www.norwichpride.org.uk