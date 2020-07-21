All you need to know ahead of Virtual Norwich Pride 2020

Norwich Pride organisers are designating the whole of July as Pride Month this year. Picture: Roo Pitt Archant

The organisers of Norwich Pride have released details of what’s in store for this year’s virtual celebrations with the launch of the annual Pride Guide.

The Progress Flag designed by Daniel Quasar. It adds a chevron to the tradition six colour rainbow flag. The chevron with the colours black, brown, pink, blue and white are there to represent parts of the LGBT+ community who have been marginalised, in particular people of colour, people with HIV/AIDS and transgender people. Picture; Norwich Pride The Progress Flag designed by Daniel Quasar. It adds a chevron to the tradition six colour rainbow flag. The chevron with the colours black, brown, pink, blue and white are there to represent parts of the LGBT+ community who have been marginalised, in particular people of colour, people with HIV/AIDS and transgender people. Picture; Norwich Pride

Coronavirus may have put a stop to the traditional Pride celebrations taking place this year but it hasn’t prevented the organisers of Norwich Pride from putting on a jam-packed programme of virtual events.

Norwich Pride will take place on Saturday July 25 but in light of coronavirus restrictions and safety the core of this year’s celebrations will be online.

The format of the day will remain the largely the same as normal with the day starting with a welcome address from the Lord Mayor, followed by children’s story time and live Zumba workout.

There will also be a Pride Question Time debate, a Virtual March and Pride Show.

Norwich Pride is going virtual in 2020, with a jam-packed program of events planned for July 25. Picture: Norwich Pride Norwich Pride is going virtual in 2020, with a jam-packed program of events planned for July 25. Picture: Norwich Pride

Throughout the say a team of social media reporters will be interacting with Pride-goers, reposting photos and comments tagged with the hashtag #VirtualNorwichPride to capture how people are taking part in the celebrations wherever they are.

Jo Caulfield, chair of Norwich Pride said: “Norwich Pride is run entirely by volunteers and I want to thank everyone who has contributed their time and energy this year.

“Moving our event online has not been without challenges, and I am so proud of the team for pulling together and making Virtual Norwich Pride 2020 happen.

“They really have worked incredibly hard, while juggling so many other responsibilities.

Norwich Pride organisers have released details of this weekend’s Virtual Norwich Pride celebrations with the launch of the Pride Guide which is downloadable from www.norwichpride.org.uk. Picture: Norwich Pride Norwich Pride organisers have released details of this weekend’s Virtual Norwich Pride celebrations with the launch of the Pride Guide which is downloadable from www.norwichpride.org.uk. Picture: Norwich Pride

“Norwich Pride is a manifestation of the incredible and varied talents of LGBT+ people.”

What’s happening on the day

10.30 – 11.00am - Storytime with Auntie Titania at the Millennium Library

A gentle start to the day, Titania Trust reads a special story for our little ones, continuing her quest to share stories that explore the themes of friendship, identity, and acceptance.

11.00 – 11.10am - ‘Oh Gay, Oh Gay, Oh Gayyy’

The day’s main events are launched with a rousing, unmissable message from Watton’s Town Crier Mike Wabe.

There will also be speeches from the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Councillor Vaughan Thomas and Jo Caulfield, Chair of Norwich Pride 2020.

11.10 – 11.30am - Live Zumba

Live Zumba warm up with Sarah and Joe Yendell’s Health and Wellness Hub in North Walsham; get your blood pumping to a fun live Zumba dance routine. Leg warmers optional.

11.30 – 11.50am - The Natasha Curson Memorial Trans Talk

Charlie Caine discusses the importance of Marsha P Johnson and other key black trans activists, the film includes a special recording of Charlie’s composition “Pay It No Mind” performed by the ‘Sing with Pride’ Choir.

12.00 – 12.55pm - Pride Question Time

A panel of guests including Zelly Lisanework, A British-Ethiopian writer, performance artist, poet, and human rights activist; Lexie Bean, a queer and trans multimedia artist; Jonathan Ward, a lecturer in American literature at King’s College London and Michael Segalov, a journalist, writer, and producer, will be answering questions.

1.00pm - 1.45pm - Norwich Pride Virtual March

Norwich Pride have collected clips of people to create a Virtual March which is just as colourful and filled with delight as the traditional march through the city streets.

2.00 – 4.00pm - The Pride Show LIVE

Titania Trust will be hosting a fun and diverse show featuring musical performances, short films, Pride chat and know-how. The show will also feature a special Q&A with international football legend Jess Fishlock MBE who will be joining live from Washington.

Entertainment will come from: Asifa Lahore, Britain’s first out Muslim drag queen; Passion Productions; The Squirrels; Simon Kindleysides; Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant; Eileen Mascoll; Ruby Violet; Barby Wire; and the debut performance of the young and talented Miss Frou Frou. You can catch all the backstage gossip and keep in touch with Titania on @TitaniaTrust.

4.00 – 4.30pm - LaGolda: Gamechanger

The world Premiere! LaGolda is an animation series from top director George Valencia, based on a multicultural, mixed gender kids football team with inclusion at the heart.

4.30 – 4.45pm - The Ship We Built

Lexie Bean reads an excerpt from their novel which is one of the only middle school novels from the USA about a trans boy, written by one.

As the main Pride Day draws to a close the community will take over with events being streamed into the night. Once darkness falls the Progress Flag will be projected onto Norwich Castle.

For links and more information on events visit: www.norwichpride.org.uk



