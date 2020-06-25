Search

Norwich Pride calls on people to turn city into a rainbow for virtual celebrations

PUBLISHED: 08:46 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 25 June 2020

Norwich Pride Credit: Josh Dyball

Norwich Pride Credit: Josh Dyball

Archant

The coronavirus outbreak means many Pride events aren’t able to take place this year, but that doesn’t mean Norwich’s annual celebration of the LGBT+ community and their rights is cancelled.

Titania Trust and Stevie & Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride are encouraging councils, businesses, charities and groups to show their support for the LGBT+ community by signing the Pride Pledge. Picture: David CleverdonTitania Trust and Stevie & Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride are encouraging councils, businesses, charities and groups to show their support for the LGBT+ community by signing the Pride Pledge. Picture: David Cleverdon

Instead, Norwich Pride is taking celebrations online by holding a virtual Pride.

Taking place on Saturday, July 25, Virtual Norwich Pride will follow a similar timetable to previous years, with welcome activities in the morning followed by the popular Pride Question Time debate, the Pride March and finishing with a show featuring local talent.

The organisation is also encouraging people to decorate their houses, streets and workplaces with rainbows, to celebrate and support the LGBT+ community.

This year, Norwich Pride 2020 will also be showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, celebrating Black LGBT+ people and opposing racism.

Norwich Pride organisers are aiming to get the whole city involved in their virtual celebrations this summer, pictured are Deborah Rowles and Stevie Savage, Picture: David CleverdonNorwich Pride organisers are aiming to get the whole city involved in their virtual celebrations this summer, pictured are Deborah Rowles and Stevie Savage, Picture: David Cleverdon



READ MORE: 9 questions you might have about the new lockdown rules

Jo Caulfield, chairperson of Norwich Pride, said: “Our mission has always been to make sure our city is a place where LGBT+ people can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

“This is even more important when we can’t all march together, as for many LGBT+ people, Pride is a day to celebrate who we are and feel support and love from the city around us.

“Over the years Norwich Pride has been hugely successful in getting shops, businesses and civic buildings in the city centre to fly the rainbow flag, and this year, we want that to extend all over our fine city. “The rainbow flag is a symbol of our community, and we’d love to see it on every street in Norwich to celebrate and support your LGBT+ family and friends.”

READ MORE: Norfolk’s LGBT+ community explain why Pride is important and still needed

To create the virtual Norwich Pride march, organisers are asking people to send in rainbow films, photos and messages.

Michelle Savage, communications lead at Norwich Pride, said: “We want to see all the colour, passion and creativity that people put into the real march captured in tiny movies.

“Get together with your friends, family and colleagues; make placards and signs; wave your flags and banners; show us how beautiful and proud you are.”

The deadline for all content for the Virtual Norwich Pride is Friday, July 10, for full details on the website www.norwichpride.org.uk

Norwich Pride calls on people to turn city into a rainbow for virtual celebrations

Norwich Pride Credit: Josh Dyball