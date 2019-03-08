Video

Norwich Pride 2019: Town crier's specially-written proclamation in full

Before thousands of people spread a rainbow around Norwich city centre's streets on Saturday for Norwich Pride 2019, town crier Mike Wabe, from Watton, took to the balcony of City Hall to make a special proclamation to open the celebrations.

Mr Wabe said: "O-gay! O -gay! O-gay!

"Norwich welcomes you here today,

"Stand tall, shout out, be proud to be gay!

"Gathered here for Norwich Pride,

"All of us are on one side.

"Those Stonewall Riots were 50 years ago,

"Today, here we stand, with you, toe to toe.

"Norwich is safe, the world shall see,

"Whether straight, or gay, or LGBT.

"Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Homophobia's got to go!

"You're here, you're queer and I'd like to say hello!

"Let me repeat, and to you I say,

"Stand tall, shout out, be proud to be gay!

"God Save the Queens."

While Michelle Savage, chair of Norwich Pride, said: "What a march! You are amazing! Thanks to all the volunteers who have worked so hard all year to make today happen.

"We have achieved so much as a community over the last 50 years but there is still so much to fight for.

"When parents protest about their children being taught about the existence of LGBT people, you know there is work to be done. When you get beaten up on bus because you won't kiss your girlfriend, you know there is still work to be done.

"When there are 72 countries where it is still illegal to be gay, you know there is still work to be done. And when trans people are routinely demonised on social media and in the mainstream media, you know there is work to be done.

"Norwich, you are wonderful. Keep fighting; keep loving; keep being yourself. Enjoy the show!"

After the parade she added: "It was an incredible March. It looked absolutely beautiful from the city hall balcony.

"Town crier Mike's bellow of 'oh gay oh gay oh gay' thrilled the crowds and captured the happy, playful, exuberant tone of the day.

"Norwich came out today - came out as a brilliant city to live in if you are LGBT+, came out as a city that takes pride in its diversity and loves its LGBT+ community.

"Everyone, whatever their gender identity or sexuality, felt safe and proud to be themselves.

"It's hard work organising pride, volunteers have given thousands of hours to make this happen, but it is worth it. The sky might have been grey but Norwich was bursting with colour. Such a happy day."

The day was also support by sports stars Anthony Ogogo and Brad Slayer.

Boxing Olympian Mr Ogogo, from Lowestoft, already register his LGBT+ ally credentials when he posed nude for Attitude magazine after his stay in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

And earlier this summer he confirmed his status as a champion of the community when he officiated at sister Joanne's wedding to her partner Helen - and took on the Twitter Trolls who expressed their disapproval.

Mr Ogogo helped launch this year's parade alongside the mayor.

While Mr Slayer was the first openly gay wrestler to challenge for NWA World title.

He is part of Norwich's legendary World Association of Wrestling Academy founded and run by the Knight family.

Despite wrestling's reputation as a super-inclusive sport there are very few elite performers who have come out - Mr Slayer's declaration was made via Youtube ahead of Fightmare where he said: "It's all about people being proud of who they are".

He marched with the WAW crew on Saturday.