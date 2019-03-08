Gallery

'O-gay, o-gay': Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich city centre was bursting with love, acceptance, and most of all pride as thousands of people snaked through the streets draped in rainbow flags.

Peter Sheehan, with parents Anne and Michael. Peter Sheehan, with parents Anne and Michael.

More than 10,000 people turned out to solidify Norwich's reputation as a City of Diversity on Saturday, as the 11th Norwich Pride was held.

The parade was set off by town crier Mike Wabe with a specially-written cry starting "o-gay, o-gay" as opposed to the traditional oyez.

And after a message of tolerance, acceptance, and standing up for who you are Mr Wabe - along with Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas and boxer Anthony Ogogo - started the march with a call of: "And God save you Queens!"

Peter Sheehan, a 27-year-old researcher at the University of East Anglia, was joined the parade with his parents Anne and Michael.

Lucy and Jennifer Findon with daughter Annie. Lucy and Jennifer Findon with daughter Annie.

Peter, from Norwich, said: "Pride is always special but it means so much more when it's in your own city, with the people that you love. It's a privilege and a pleasure and an honour to be here, especially with my parents because not everyone is accepted by the ones they love."

Anne said: "I'm here to support my son, I'd be proud of him if he were gay or straight but I am so very proud."

Little Annie Findon, just nine months old, was enjoying her first pride - but her mothers Lucy and Jennifer had been to many of the city's celebrations.

Lucy, a 33-year-old teacher from Norwich, said: "We came to the first ever Norwich Pride 11 years ago and now our daughter Annie has come to her first one. It's nice being able to be who you are in a city you love, with people you love."

But as well as celebrating being proud about who you are, Pride had a serious backdrop of why it was still needed. Shelly Telly, chairperson for Norwich Pride 2019, said they had conducted a survey which found more 50pc of people felt they were not able to hold their partners' hand in the city when it was not Pride.

She said: "It's also the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, we've come a long way but we still need to fight for equality."

She said: "Every year there are people who have just come out, they can feel really isolated, they can feel they are the only people in the world. But there's a whole community for them here in Norwich and a worldwide community."

