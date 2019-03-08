Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

'O-gay, o-gay': Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

PUBLISHED: 15:40 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 27 July 2019

Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019

Archant

Norwich city centre was bursting with love, acceptance, and most of all pride as thousands of people snaked through the streets draped in rainbow flags.

Peter Sheehan, with parents Anne and Michael.Peter Sheehan, with parents Anne and Michael.

More than 10,000 people turned out to solidify Norwich's reputation as a City of Diversity on Saturday, as the 11th Norwich Pride was held.

The parade was set off by town crier Mike Wabe with a specially-written cry starting "o-gay, o-gay" as opposed to the traditional oyez.

And after a message of tolerance, acceptance, and standing up for who you are Mr Wabe - along with Lord Mayor Vaughan Thomas and boxer Anthony Ogogo - started the march with a call of: "And God save you Queens!"

Peter Sheehan, a 27-year-old researcher at the University of East Anglia, was joined the parade with his parents Anne and Michael.

Lucy and Jennifer Findon with daughter Annie. Lucy and Jennifer Findon with daughter Annie.

Peter, from Norwich, said: "Pride is always special but it means so much more when it's in your own city, with the people that you love. It's a privilege and a pleasure and an honour to be here, especially with my parents because not everyone is accepted by the ones they love."

Anne said: "I'm here to support my son, I'd be proud of him if he were gay or straight but I am so very proud."

Little Annie Findon, just nine months old, was enjoying her first pride - but her mothers Lucy and Jennifer had been to many of the city's celebrations.

Lucy, a 33-year-old teacher from Norwich, said: "We came to the first ever Norwich Pride 11 years ago and now our daughter Annie has come to her first one. It's nice being able to be who you are in a city you love, with people you love."

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

But as well as celebrating being proud about who you are, Pride had a serious backdrop of why it was still needed. Shelly Telly, chairperson for Norwich Pride 2019, said they had conducted a survey which found more 50pc of people felt they were not able to hold their partners' hand in the city when it was not Pride.

She said: "It's also the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, we've come a long way but we still need to fight for equality."

She said: "Every year there are people who have just come out, they can feel really isolated, they can feel they are the only people in the world. But there's a whole community for them here in Norwich and a worldwide community."

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride 2019Norwich Pride 2019

Most Read

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Jordan Skeet, 22, works at the R.S. Baker & Sons LTD market butchers stall in Norwich which is closing down. Photo: Archant

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Scared and confused dog dumped outside Norfolk animal sanctuary

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside

Fresh weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to flooding

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant.

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists