Search

Advanced search

Postmaster’s concerns community will be left without post office

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:50 23 September 2020

Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lame post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lame post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

A Norwich postmaster says he is desperate not to leave his community without a thriving post office as he prepares to retire after 48 years.

Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lane post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. He's pictured with colleague Mike Coe who is also retiring. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lane post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. He's pictured with colleague Mike Coe who is also retiring. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Paul Wallace began working with his uncle Donny Strivens, who ran the post office in Lovelace Road when the estate opened after the Second World War.

The family have been renting it from the Co-op for seven decades and moved into the purpose built post office on Earlham Green Lane 16 years ago.

For the last 18 months Mr Wallace has been speaking to the business to see if it can take the post office on, ensuring the community can still access the service.

After being told no, the 63-year-old has listed it for sale on Humberstones to try and find a buyer before next year.

Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lame post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lame post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Mr Wallace said: “It’s a long time to serve the community. I have been doing upmost to ensure this post office remains. It’s bittersweet for me, I’m looking forward to retiring but I do not want to leave the people in the community without a post office.”

He said the business had been “busier than Christmas” during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The 63-year-old and his wife Sharon, who has worked in the NHS for 40 years, will be retiring together to spend more time with their three grandchildren, Oscar, Arthur and Ruby and “spoil them rotten”.

Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lame post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Paul Wallace is retiring as Post Master of the Earlham Green Lame post office. He's looking for someone to take the business on. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Post office employee Mike Coe will also retire alongside Mr Wallace on January 27, 2021.

Norwich-born Mr Wallace said: “It is time to call it a day, it’s a shame the Co-op do not do the easy thing and take it on. They are happy for someone else to run it if I sell it to someone.

“A lot of people come in here just for a chat. You are lucky to come in and come straight to the counter. We do our best which is a sign of how busy we are.”

A campaign has been started by West Earlham resident Jasmine Reeves, urging the Co-op to reconsider its decision. It has achieved more than 270 signatures.

She said: “It is a real hub of the community. Paul is a pillar of the community, he is 100pc one of those people. He does not want to leave the community without a post office.

“People could get a bus down to Dereham Road, but lots of families cannot afford the bus to go to the post office, every penny counts.”

The East of England Co-op has been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New lease of life for pub which has been shut for more than a year

Justin Harvey. Photo : Steve Adams

‘A struggle humanity will win’ - Boris Johnson urges public to stick to coronavirus rules in televised speech

Video grab taken from BBC of prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

Council leader says he may write to MP over husband’s coronavirus beliefs

Chloe Smith and fiancé Sandy McFadzean. Photo: Bill Smith

Paddy Davitt: Diplomacy is a skill City boss will have to use routinely

Winning games is not the only difficult part of Daniel Farke's job. Leaving out players is tough as well Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA Wire