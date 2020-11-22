Search

Advanced search

Goldilocks will have Norwich porridge for online panto

PUBLISHED: 09:39 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 22 November 2020

Jodie Huggins of Norwich Porridge with the cast of My First Panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Credit: TMS Media

Jodie Huggins of Norwich Porridge with the cast of My First Panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Credit: TMS Media

Archant

Norwich Porridge have been chosen to supply its locally sourced product to a company creating a production of Goldilocks.

All the ingredients for the porridge are gathered locally in North Norfolk. Credit: TMS MediaAll the ingredients for the porridge are gathered locally in North Norfolk. Credit: TMS Media

Worried that not having this vital element of the story would go against the grain, the team producing this year’s online pantomime for The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King’s Lynn started the search for the perfect porridge.

The oats votes went to Norwich Porridge, who are supplying their product as part of this year’s My First Panto production for seven-and-unders and their friends and family which goes live from December 4.

Jodie Huggins, of Norwich Porridge, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that Goldilocks has asked us to be her chosen porridge. We are honoured to be asked.”

Daniel Burgess, the show’s writer and director, added: “We always like to collaborate with local businesses and organisations as much as we can. When Norwich Porridge offered to help, we were so grateful for their support. Oh yes we were!”

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Porridge was set up three years ago with the idea of bringing healthy food options into people’s homes.

Jodie explained: “We had become a convenience society eating a lot of sugars and fast food and we wanted to go back to natural nutrition, and that feeling you get when you have porridge. The company also wanted to support suppliers in their area while creating something that was natural and easy.”

The ingredients are gathered locally and produced at Letheringsett Watermill near Holt. As well as the traditional recipe, they also produce several mixes featuring different flavours including pistachio and cranberry.

Jodie said the company has enjoyed great backing from both customers and suppliers during the lockdown.

“We had to look at our business and adapt it, but people are going back to their roots as well as wanting to support local companies and we have been able to trade online.”

And the secret of porridge not going out of fashion? Jodie said: “It provides energy and fuel, and keeps you going all day. My children eat it, and it helps to stop them flagging. It is good for the mind and the body.”

My First Panto goes live from December 4. You can order an online stream of the show via www.thegarage.org.uk or www.theworkshop.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother’s ‘living hell’ after son dies despite 15 GP visits in under four months

Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-half months. PHOTO: Lisa Middlemass

TV presenters to headline popular Norfolk wildlife event

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be joining some top nature writers at this years fully virtual Cley Calling event. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to return when lockdown ends on December 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 9, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points

A pinch point on Drayton Wood Road in Hellesdon appears to have been installed backwards. Neighbours are concerned that it is unsafe. Pictured are residents Paul and Helen Bell. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Grant Hanley was a sturdy barrier for Norwich City in a 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd