Goldilocks will have Norwich porridge for online panto

Jodie Huggins of Norwich Porridge with the cast of My First Panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Credit: TMS Media Archant

Norwich Porridge have been chosen to supply its locally sourced product to a company creating a production of Goldilocks.

All the ingredients for the porridge are gathered locally in North Norfolk. Credit: TMS Media All the ingredients for the porridge are gathered locally in North Norfolk. Credit: TMS Media

Worried that not having this vital element of the story would go against the grain, the team producing this year’s online pantomime for The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King’s Lynn started the search for the perfect porridge.

The oats votes went to Norwich Porridge, who are supplying their product as part of this year’s My First Panto production for seven-and-unders and their friends and family which goes live from December 4.

Jodie Huggins, of Norwich Porridge, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that Goldilocks has asked us to be her chosen porridge. We are honoured to be asked.”

Daniel Burgess, the show’s writer and director, added: “We always like to collaborate with local businesses and organisations as much as we can. When Norwich Porridge offered to help, we were so grateful for their support. Oh yes we were!”

Norwich Porridge was set up three years ago with the idea of bringing healthy food options into people’s homes.

Jodie explained: “We had become a convenience society eating a lot of sugars and fast food and we wanted to go back to natural nutrition, and that feeling you get when you have porridge. The company also wanted to support suppliers in their area while creating something that was natural and easy.”

The ingredients are gathered locally and produced at Letheringsett Watermill near Holt. As well as the traditional recipe, they also produce several mixes featuring different flavours including pistachio and cranberry.

Jodie said the company has enjoyed great backing from both customers and suppliers during the lockdown.

“We had to look at our business and adapt it, but people are going back to their roots as well as wanting to support local companies and we have been able to trade online.”

And the secret of porridge not going out of fashion? Jodie said: “It provides energy and fuel, and keeps you going all day. My children eat it, and it helps to stop them flagging. It is good for the mind and the body.”

My First Panto goes live from December 4. You can order an online stream of the show via www.thegarage.org.uk or www.theworkshop.org.uk