Police search after reports of camouflaged man 'with weapon' in Norwich woods

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:52 PM December 2, 2020    Updated: 1:20 PM December 2, 2020
Norfolk police were called to reports of a man with a balaclava and what may have been an air rifle in woods near Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters - Credit: Archant

Reports of a man wearing a balaclava and camouflage, carrying what seemed to be a weapon, close to Norfolk County Council's headquarters triggered a police search.

Norfolk police were called at about 11am today (Wednesday, December 2) after a member of the public said they had seen a man in woodland behind the council's County Hall headquarters in Martineau Lane, Norwich.

Police believe the man was carrying an air rifle.

Norfolk police went to the scene and carried out a search of the area, but did not find the man.

The county council has been informed, but the police have not had any further reports of any suspicious activity.

It is not believed that the man went into County Hall, but police are keen to gain further information about the man and what he was doing.

Anyone with any further information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101quoting incident number 137 of December 2.

Norwich News

