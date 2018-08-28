‘We are so glad to have known him’ - Norwich theatre pays tribute to late comedian Jeremy Hardy

A Norwich theatre has paid tribute to ‘firm favourite’ Jeremy Hardy following news of the comedian’s death.

Mr Hardy’s publicist confirmed the 54-year-old lost his battle to cancer in the early house of Friday morning (January, 1).

The BBC Radio 4 Panellist made his first of many appearances at the Norwich Playhouse in 2003, returning for six more sell-out performances in following years.

The Playhouse director, Caroline Richardson, said he would be sorely missed by everyone at the venue.

She said: “A brilliant performer, and a very funny man, Jeremy’s wit and intelligence lit up the stage.

“We are so glad to have known him, and to have brought him to Norwich so his fans from across the region could see him live.”

The director added the team was sending their deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

The Perrier award winning comic was an outspoken advocate on many social issues and Mrs Richardson said he went out of his way to ensure there was affordable ticket options for out of work fans.

In an interview with this newspaper in October last year, the self proclaimed ‘grumpy comedian’ spoke about how he wanted to connect with audiences rather than speak with authority on politics.

He said: “I am talking about politics but more about how these things impact on me and affect me emotionally in terms of feeling bewildered and battered by them. I’m not trying to sound like an authority... It’s much more the ramblings and discontents of a person in the back half of life.”

Local Facebook users left comments expressing their sadness on the Playhouse official page, including Audrey Doyle, who said: “That is so sad. A clever and witty man gone far too soon.”

As well as Norwich appearances, Jeremy Hardy also performed at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre in 2010 and was a regular on radio panel shows The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

In a statement, Mr Hardy’s publicist Amana Emery said he was with his daughter and wife when he died and his friends and family were “immensely sad”.