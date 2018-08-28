Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘We are so glad to have known him’ - Norwich theatre pays tribute to late comedian Jeremy Hardy

PUBLISHED: 16:11 01 February 2019

Comedian Jeremy Hardy. Photo: Off The Kerb

Comedian Jeremy Hardy. Photo: Off The Kerb

Off The Kerb

A Norwich theatre has paid tribute to ‘firm favourite’ Jeremy Hardy following news of the comedian’s death.

Jeremy Hardy. Photo: Archant LibraryJeremy Hardy. Photo: Archant Library

Mr Hardy’s publicist confirmed the 54-year-old lost his battle to cancer in the early house of Friday morning (January, 1).

The BBC Radio 4 Panellist made his first of many appearances at the Norwich Playhouse in 2003, returning for six more sell-out performances in following years.

The Playhouse director, Caroline Richardson, said he would be sorely missed by everyone at the venue.

She said: “A brilliant performer, and a very funny man, Jeremy’s wit and intelligence lit up the stage.

File photo dated 14/02/2001 of Jeremy Hardy, the comedian has died of cancer, his publicist Amanda Emery said.File photo dated 14/02/2001 of Jeremy Hardy, the comedian has died of cancer, his publicist Amanda Emery said.

“We are so glad to have known him, and to have brought him to Norwich so his fans from across the region could see him live.”

The director added the team was sending their deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

The Perrier award winning comic was an outspoken advocate on many social issues and Mrs Richardson said he went out of his way to ensure there was affordable ticket options for out of work fans.

In an interview with this newspaper in October last year, the self proclaimed ‘grumpy comedian’ spoke about how he wanted to connect with audiences rather than speak with authority on politics.

Comedian Jeremy Hardy. Photo: Off The KerbComedian Jeremy Hardy. Photo: Off The Kerb

He said: “I am talking about politics but more about how these things impact on me and affect me emotionally in terms of feeling bewildered and battered by them. I’m not trying to sound like an authority... It’s much more the ramblings and discontents of a person in the back half of life.”

Local Facebook users left comments expressing their sadness on the Playhouse official page, including Audrey Doyle, who said: “That is so sad. A clever and witty man gone far too soon.”

As well as Norwich appearances, Jeremy Hardy also performed at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre in 2010 and was a regular on radio panel shows The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

In a statement, Mr Hardy’s publicist Amana Emery said he was with his daughter and wife when he died and his friends and family were “immensely sad”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Norwich woman kicked out at police officer after she went ‘totally berserk’

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists