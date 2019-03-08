Video

WATCH: 'A clean sheet and a centre back' - choir's Norwich City Christmas wish list song

Martin Fuller, Volunteer Manager Norwich PHAB club. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Football fans would most likely include a major new signing or triumphant victory against their rivals if they were to pop a Christmas list in the post.

And a Norwich choir has just done that, performing a Norwich City-related wish list as the festive season nears.

The Norwich Phab club, which supports people with physical and learning disabilities, meets on Tuesday evenings, hosting both live music nights and sing-alongs with their own choir.

The group's latest number is What We Want for Christmas, and it includes requests such as a centre back and a clean sheet.

In August, Martin Fuller, volunteer manager, released a Norwich City Songs album to raise funds for the Phab Club, which meets at the Vauxhall Hub off Chapelfield Road.

The CD costs £2 and can be bought from the Walnut Tree Shades and The Murderers.

On Facebook, the club said work had started on the second CD.