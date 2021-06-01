From excited to concerned - your views on June 21 easing
A mixture of excitement and some trepidation over the lifting of Covid restrictions was voiced by people in Norwich ahead of 'freedom day'.
Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, all restrictions are due to be lifted on June 21, with nightclubs re-opening, indoor and outdoor events permitted and limits lifted on weddings, funerals and other functions.
However, with uncertainty around the new Indian variant of the virus, questions remain over whether the roadmap will progress as planned or whether it could - or indeed should - be delayed.
We asked people basking in the sunshine in Norwich city centre to give their thoughts on the potential and whether they feel ready to return to normal.
Amy Braisted, a 23-year-old teacher from Wymondham, said she was looking forward to a sense of normality returning and had been pleased to see the buzz return to the city centre.
She said: "I'm quite excited about the restrictions lifting and it is really nice to see people out and about again. I think overall people are trying to be quite sensible.
"I'm a bit nervous about getting my vaccines though."
Ian Harris, 73, from Great Yarmouth, said he felt more progress needed to be made on the vaccine roll-out in other parts of the country before taking the next step in the roadmap - and felt it was too soon for a decision to be made.
He said: "I'm a bit concerned about other parts of the country and people refusing to take their jabs. I have had both of mine and haven't grown any extra hands or anything like that.
"I think the government needs to listen to what the experts say a bit closer to the 21st before making a final decision."
Alison Elvin, 60, from Norwich, added: "I think everybody hates wearing masks so I'm looking forward to not having to wear them, but working in a shop I do find I come into contact with lots of people, so perhaps they should stay a little longer.
"I'm a bit worried about whether we're ready for big sporting events and things like that - we would be silly to ease things too much then find ourselves needing to do it all again.
"But then I think Boris seems to be damned whatever he does these days."