'It is too soon' - The view on the streets about June 21 easing
People in Norwich are prepared to wait longer before coronavirus restrictions can be completely eased.
With the government due to make a decision on Monday about whether June 21 can go ahead as the so-called 'freedom day', we asked city centre-goers how they felt about it.
Lynton Johnson, 68, said he would love full freedom on June 21 from a "selfish perspective" as he was scheduled to attend a wedding on July 14 which has already been postponed twice.
"Having said that, perhaps it makes sense to wait another month," Mr Johnson added.
"There is this urge to meet up with people as I think everyone has had enough."
Ruth Bowden, 60, believed June 21 would be too soon and hoped people maintained social distancing, face masks and hand sanitising until the Delta variant was "under control".
She said: "I would rather we went along cautiously rather than getting another lockdown. I do not want to quarantine."
Her friend Paul D'Amico, 61, agreed and added: "I do not think it would make much difference to us if we had to wait two to three weeks. I am not going on holiday so I do not care."
Jenny Gilmore, 22, said she was missing international travel.
She believed the final step of the roadmap would go ahead on June 21, but thought it would promote domestic travel primarily.
Mother-of-two Madeleine Dutton, 38, thought the government should wait for scientific guidance.
"I do feel sorry for teenagers not being able to go out clubbing," she said. "If I was younger I could see the urgency but I would much rather wait."
Arron Reed, 28, said: "I personally think it is too soon as cases are still about."
Maurice Humphrey, 72, said: "A bit of inconvenience from delaying would be nothing in relation to the return of restrictions if the number of cases rise."
And Alan Wardle said it would be "prudent" to delay step four and review the scientific data on a weekly basis.
"Another lockdown could be harsh on the hospitality industry," Mr Wardle added.
"It sounds quite sad but lockdown has not really impacted my life that much."