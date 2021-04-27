People of Norwich give their verdict on Boris Johnson
With accusations against Boris Johnson and his ministers showing no sign of relenting, we headed out to see what the people of Norwich thought about the unfolding saga.
The prime minister is under fire for a myriad of issues, ranging from the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a text exchange with Sir James Dyson to an alleged comment that he would prefer to see bodies "piling high" than impose a third lockdown.
Norwich nurse Gail Manthorpe said Mr Johnson had let the country down.
She said: "Not only are the comments an insult to those who have been fighting on the frontline, but spending so much money on his flat refurbishment and lucrative procurement contracts for friends is a slap in the face for nurses.
"I haven't had a pay rise, and some of my junior colleagues got 1pc. It's disgraceful. How can you afford one but not the other?"
Trevor and Annette Warnes said they were more annoyed at politicians profiting from the pandemic than they were about alleged comments made by the prime minister - or his flat.
Mr Warnes said: "My frustration lies with the awarding of procurement contracts, and the billions spent on failed test and trace systems. It's all been suspect since the beginning."
His son Philip, on the other hand, said he was outraged by recent revelations.
"There's no accountability for politicians anymore", he said. "There's no repercussions if they don't tell the truth and don't declare what they're supposed to declare.
"Boris Johnson is just a joke. He seems to be above the law."
Oliver Suter, 17, said MrJohnson had a habit of "wording things very badly" but that he was not malicious. His nan, on the other hand, disagreed.
"You're supposed to be able to trust your statesmen to get you through tough times," she said. "But now it's hard to trust anyone."
Friends Anne and Sheila, who did not want to reveal their last names, said "sleaze" was not unique to the Conservative party and that politicians, in essence, were all the same.
Sheila said: "I don't really care and I'm not surprised at anything anymore.
"We have already had the expenses scandal, and Labour ministers faced similar accusations themselves in Tony Blair's government. I mean, Tony Blair was the one who took us into a war for god's sake."
Peter Brewster, from Norwich, said that the mud-slinging by Labour in recent weeks had actually "put him off" the opposition and endeared him to Boris Johnson.
"He's done the best he could through all of this and Labour have been unhelpful.
"We shouldn't even be talking about this until the pandemic is under control."