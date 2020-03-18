Search

Norwich patient, 25, wins fight to get sterilisation

PUBLISHED: 12:32 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 18 March 2020

Heather Baker has won her battle for sterilisation after being refused the procedure twice. Picture: Heather Baker

A Norwich patient has won their battle to have sterilisation after the procedure was refused twice by doctors.

Heather Baker, who identifies as non-binary, said they felt defeated when their decision to be sterilised was denied by two GPs.

The 25-year-old revealed in an interview last year they always knew they did not want to have children, but the suggestion of sterilisation was met with laughter at appointments.

But in September last year a consultant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) finally granted their wishes – in a moment the customer happiness team member at Naked Wines described as a relief.

Heather said: “All I wanted was an adult discussion. I understand doctors are there to protect you and to give you all the options, but ultimately it is your body is your responsibility and this is something I have waited 25 years for.

“This is the decision I have always wanted and I felt finally for the first time I was taken seriously and everyone from the nurses to the consultants were caring and lovely.”

In January they were contacted by the NNUH and a pre-operation assessment was booked, but it was delayed due to an abortion Heather underwent.

The said: “I am being open about both my abortion and sterilisation as I support pro-life choices and I want to raise awareness around them.”

Heather was sterilised on Saturday and said the operation went smoothly and is now recovering at home.

They said: “I do feel relief but I don’t feel like it has fully set in yet as I have been fighting this for so long. After the operation I felt delighted and went home on the same day. I felt a bit sick initially but I have been off painkillers for the past few days.”

“I have been documenting this on my social media as I want to provide support and to empower people who are in a similar position. A friend contacted me after seeing posts and said it had encouraged their own decision to get a procedure, which is really lovely.”

They added: “I want to stress that it is an individual decision and not for everyone, but if it is something you want I hope this shows you can make it happen.”

