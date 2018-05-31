Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country.

According to payment systems firm Paypoint, a parcel was returned through the Collect+ service at a shop in Norwich at just 7.43am on Christmas Day.

It was the third swiftest parcel return on Christmas Day in the country, Paypoint said.

The first parcel was returned to a Collect+ store in the Wiltshire town of Salisbury at 7.02am on Christmas Day, with the second 38 minutes later when it was returned in Glasgow, at 7.40am.

In total, 419 parcels were returned on Christmas Day through the Collect+ service at local convenience stores across the UK.

Some customers returned more than one potentially unwanted present.

In Enfield, north London, a single customer returned seven parcels at 12.09pm, while in Wokingham, Berkshire, a customer returned six parcels at 12.44pm.

A further five were returned by a customer in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, at 6.50pm.

Meanwhile, there were hundreds of potentially happier customers who collected parcels on Christmas Day.

In total, 1,043 parcels were collected on December 25 because their local convenience stores were open.

Lewis Alcraft, chief commercial officer at PayPoint, said: "Whilst most of us tucked into our turkey dinners on Christmas Day, thousands of staff at convenience stores were hard at work."

The top 10 swiftest Christmas Day returns were, according to PayPoint:

7.02am Salisbury, Wiltshire.

7.40am Glasgow.

7.43am Norwich.

7.54am London.

8.24am Bracknell, Berkshire.

8.46am Slough, Berkshire.

8.51am Swindon, Wiltshire.

9.27am London.

9.28am Bury, Lancashire.

9.32am Barnsley, South Yorkshire.