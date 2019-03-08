Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich opticians launch contact lens recycling scheme

PUBLISHED: 13:14 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 June 2019

The premises where Mocha hopes to move into. Picture: Joseph Norton

The premises where Mocha hopes to move into. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A Norwich opticians has announced a contact lens recycling scheme as part of National Refill Day, an awareness campaign aimed to prevent the use of single use plastics.

Coleman Opticians on St Augustine's Street will allow contact lens wearers to drop off their waste at the practice, regardless of whether they are a customer.

The scheme will include the recycling of foil and blister packaging, with the money returned for the recycling donated to the optician's charity of the year, Keeping Abreast.

Kate Fenn, managing director of Coleman Opticians, said: "We are keen to play an active part in the community and be responsible business owners, and the recycle schemes are becoming part of our daily routine now both public facing as well as behind the scenes.

"We are pleased to be a destination for the contact lens recycle project and want to make it a great success."

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s terrible, everything is gone’ - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

Fire crews have tackled a fire at Roughton Road in Cromer.

Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision

The Harford Bridge junction on the A47, south of Norwich, where two vehicles were involved in a collision. Picture: Google

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet set for Canaries

Norwich City have been touted with Charlie Gilmour Picture Adam Davy/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

New trial date fixed for Wymondham murder accused

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Military aircraft forced to make emergency landing after ‘engines cut out’

A B-52 had to make an emergency landing at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Stewart Jack

Safety drive to prevent deaths and injuries on East Anglian farms at harvest time

The NFU is running a series of pre-harvest health and safety workshops for farmers. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists