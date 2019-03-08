Norwich opticians launch contact lens recycling scheme

A Norwich opticians has announced a contact lens recycling scheme as part of National Refill Day, an awareness campaign aimed to prevent the use of single use plastics.

Coleman Opticians on St Augustine's Street will allow contact lens wearers to drop off their waste at the practice, regardless of whether they are a customer.

The scheme will include the recycling of foil and blister packaging, with the money returned for the recycling donated to the optician's charity of the year, Keeping Abreast.

Kate Fenn, managing director of Coleman Opticians, said: "We are keen to play an active part in the community and be responsible business owners, and the recycle schemes are becoming part of our daily routine now both public facing as well as behind the scenes.

"We are pleased to be a destination for the contact lens recycle project and want to make it a great success."