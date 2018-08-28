Search

Circus-themed dinner raises more than £26,000 for disadvantaged young people in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:23 17 November 2018

OPEN Youth Trust held a circus-themed fundraising dinner, which raised �26,000. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography

Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

A circus-themed, Big Top charity dinner has raised more than £26,000 for disadvantaged young people in Norfolk.

Norwich charity OPEN Youth Trust held the dinner at it’s Banking Hall on Thursday, November 1, which was attended by 190 guests.

During the evening, the audience was treated to live performances by young people as well as circus acts and an aerial performance from Foolhardy Circus Troupe.

The evening raised more than £26,000 - more than the charity has ever raised from their previous fundraising dinners.

Chief executive John Gordon-Saker said: “Whilst raising additional funds is always important, our priority was to reach out to the broader business community and create on-going partnerships, sponsorship and wider use of our conference and event facilities so that we can significantly increase the range of activities we can offer young people and achieve the best for them and their families.”

