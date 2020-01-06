Norfolk's Crown jewel - Olivia Colman wins a best actress award at Golden Globes

Olivia Colman in The Crown. Picture: Left Bank Pictures/IMDB Left Bank Pictures/IMDB

Oscar-winning Norfolk actress Olivia Colman has triumphed once again after winning a best actress award at the Golden Globes.

Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a TV series at Golden Globes 2019. Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a TV series at Golden Globes 2019.

The Norwich-born star was named the winner of the best actress in a TV series on Sunday for her portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II in series three of Netflix's The Crown.

The actress took over from Claire Foy, who won the award for the same role back in 2016.

She beat fellow stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jodie Comer and Nicole Kidman to win the award.

Colman took to the stage in Los Angeles after being named the best actress in a TV drama and admitted she had got a "bit boozy" beforehand as she did not expect to win.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a Norwich High School for Girls pupil. Photo: Submitted Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a Norwich High School for Girls pupil. Photo: Submitted

She said: "I had money on this not happening. For the last year I feel I've been living someone else's life and now I feel I've won someone else's award."

She added she was "completely stumped," but offered a shout-out to her other award-winning show, saying: "Fleabag, yay!"

Co-star and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home two prizes for the show after winning best actress in a TV comedy prize and best comedy TV series.

Other British winners included Taron Egerton for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocket Man and Sir Sam Mendes for his World War One drama 1917, which scooped best film and best director.

Ms Colman swept the boards at award shows last year for her performance in The Favourite.

She won the best actress Oscar and best actress in a musical or comedy at last year's Golden Globes.

The Norfolk actress spent her formative years at Norwich High School for Girls, joining the fee-paying school in 1982 aged 11.

Ms Colman spent eight years at the Norwich faculty on Newmarket Road, graduating in 1990 and moving to Gresham's School in Holt to complete her A-levels.

The actress is the daughter of Norwich nurse Mary Leakey and Keith Colman, a chartered surveyor. She made her first stage appearance aged 16 as the lead in a school production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

The actress will reprise her role as the Queen in The Crown for its fourth series.

A date for the new series of Peter Morgan's acclaimed drama has yet to be confirmed.