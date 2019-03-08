Search

Four-storey office block goes on sale for £1.7m

PUBLISHED: 10:30 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 05 August 2019

The office on St Faiths Lane. Photo: Google

The office on St Faiths Lane. Photo: Google

Archant

A former office block just off Norwich's clubland has gone on sale for more than £1.5m.

The office, on St Faiths Lane, has been listed for sale for £1.7m and rebranded as De Vere House.

It says that under a permitted development scheme - ones where developers can change the use of a building without needing planning permission - it could be turned into private housing.

MORE: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub



But it adds that alternative uses, such as student housing or a hotel, could also be possible.

The building measures 21,000 square feet of office space, spread over four floors.

The advert says that there are similar developments on St Faiths Lane, with blocks nearby "delivering student housing".

It comes after plans were revealed to turn former Mercy nightclub, just around the corner on Prince of Wales Road, into 49 homes.

Permitted development schemes have been criticised in the past, with concerns that usual checks in the planning process - such as over any potential noise problems - are missed, leading to problems for residents down the line.

MORE: Are 'outrageous' Norwich noise complaints justified - or is noise just a part of city life?









