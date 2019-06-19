Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Gym use and car hire - what you'll be able to get for free with Norwich's new currency

19 June, 2019 - 15:31
Norfolk Car Club. Photo: Simon Finlay

Norfolk Car Club. Photo: Simon Finlay

People in Norwich will be able to get their hands on free activities when a new city currency is introduced.

The Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City CouncilThe Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City Council

Earlier this year, Norwich Notes - the city's first local paper-based community currency - was launched in a bid to encourage people to volunteer and stay active.

For every hour spent volunteering, people will receive one Norwich Note, which can then be spent on an activity of their choice for an hour.

Norwich City Council, which has led the scheme, is currently building a list of partners with which people can spend their 'money', but offers so far include concert tickets at Britten Sinfonia, gym access at the Norman Centre, foot golf at Eaton park or car hire with Norfolk Car Club.

Five Norwich Notes have been designed, featuring designs of the city's castle, Norwich Cathedral, the Halls, the Forum and the Sainsbury centre.

The Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City CouncilThe Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City Council

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for safer, stronger neighbourhoods, said: "We're looking forward to seeing Norwich Notes acknowledge the value of time given to our community organisations and for this project to bring new people into regular volunteering.

"Supporting greater diversity in the volunteers that support physical activities is an important step. More people living active lives will lead to stronger healthier communities."

In November 2017, the city council bid successfully to Sport England for £150,000 of lottery funding for the three-year project, called Active Hours.

Participants will volunteer for a partner organisation - with tasks ranging from delivering sessions and designing posters to serving refreshments or even taking on desk-based tasks.

The Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City CouncilThe Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City Council

You may also want to watch:

The council hopes to recruit 20 partner organisations to create the opportunities, which they hope will entice 300 new volunteers and 50 volunteer mentors.

Its goal is that, through the volunteering, people will stay more active.

Organisations or community groups interested in working with the council to develop more opportunities can email the council on community@norwich.gov.uk

The Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City CouncilThe Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City Council

For more information, visit www.norwich.gov.uk/norwichnotes

The Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City CouncilThe Norwich Notes currency. Photo: Norwich City Council

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

Warminger Court in Norwich was struck by lightning. Pic: Luke Hillier

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

The Just News and Convenience store on Nelson Street. Photo: Norwich

National retailer set to open first store in town

The new store is set to open on London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Meet England rugby legend as he DJs in Norwich club

James Haskell will be DJing in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Gym use and car hire - what you’ll be able to get for free with Norwich’s new currency

Norfolk Car Club. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists