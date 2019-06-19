Gym use and car hire - what you'll be able to get for free with Norwich's new currency

Norfolk Car Club.

People in Norwich will be able to get their hands on free activities when a new city currency is introduced.

The Norwich Notes currency.

Earlier this year, Norwich Notes - the city's first local paper-based community currency - was launched in a bid to encourage people to volunteer and stay active.

For every hour spent volunteering, people will receive one Norwich Note, which can then be spent on an activity of their choice for an hour.

Norwich City Council, which has led the scheme, is currently building a list of partners with which people can spend their 'money', but offers so far include concert tickets at Britten Sinfonia, gym access at the Norman Centre, foot golf at Eaton park or car hire with Norfolk Car Club.

Five Norwich Notes have been designed, featuring designs of the city's castle, Norwich Cathedral, the Halls, the Forum and the Sainsbury centre.

The Norwich Notes currency.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for safer, stronger neighbourhoods, said: "We're looking forward to seeing Norwich Notes acknowledge the value of time given to our community organisations and for this project to bring new people into regular volunteering.

"Supporting greater diversity in the volunteers that support physical activities is an important step. More people living active lives will lead to stronger healthier communities."

In November 2017, the city council bid successfully to Sport England for £150,000 of lottery funding for the three-year project, called Active Hours.

Participants will volunteer for a partner organisation - with tasks ranging from delivering sessions and designing posters to serving refreshments or even taking on desk-based tasks.

The Norwich Notes currency.

The council hopes to recruit 20 partner organisations to create the opportunities, which they hope will entice 300 new volunteers and 50 volunteer mentors.

Its goal is that, through the volunteering, people will stay more active.

Organisations or community groups interested in working with the council to develop more opportunities can email the council on community@norwich.gov.uk

The Norwich Notes currency.

For more information, visit www.norwich.gov.uk/norwichnotes