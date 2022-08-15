Looking for a pick me up? - Remember Pulham Music Day
- Credit: Sophie Skyring
Pulham Music Day has become one of the most important days in the village's calendar and attracts hundreds to the green every year.
This year was a very special year for the Music Day committee as it marked 30 years since the first ever one – which was put on by none other than Mick Jagger in June 1995.
The day involves many different bands, singers and musicians taking to the stage to perform a set for the audience.
This year marked the first year of the new committee – being completely volunteer run, after 30 years of organising the current committee have decided to hand the baton to a younger team.
Part of that team is Rebecca Jillings, 31, who has been attending and performing at the event for many years.
Rebecca said: “It’s just a lovely event, there is really something for everyone.
“And the fact that it is free means that everyone is welcome no matter what their situation is.”
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 2 Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer
- 3 Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
- 4 Two men arrested after fire caused by disposable BBQ at country park
- 5 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
- 6 Elizabethan manor house with 20 acres and a pool on sale for £2.75m
- 7 Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot set for submission
- 8 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
- 9 Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells
- 10 9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022
This year there was a special tent set up where attendees could go and see the history of music day, including photos and posters from the first ever event in 1995.
The event has come a long way since it first began with Ann Ford, who has been at all 30 Music Days saying: “When it first started to was on the back of a tiny trailer we borrowed from the local farmer.
“Fast forward 30 years and we now have a massive set up with lots of kit – it really Is amazing because all of this is made possible by volunteers.”
Audience members were also loving the day – many who attend every single year without fail.
Chris Elvin said: “I attended the event for the first time this year, and I’m gutted that I hadn’t come sooner.
“The sun was shining; the music was eclectic – it felt like I was on holiday.”
The new committee introduced branded reusable cups which were on sale for £2 each in a bid to make the event more eco conscious.
There was also a face painting station for people of all ages which was completely free.
This event happens every year, so if you missed it this year, be sure to follow their Facebook page and catch it next year.