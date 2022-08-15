News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Looking for a pick me up? - Remember Pulham Music Day

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 12:12 PM August 15, 2022
Pulham Music Day takes place on the last Sunday in June every year on the green in Pulham Market. 

Pulham Music Day takes place on the last Sunday in June every year on the green in Pulham Market. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Pulham Music Day has become one of the most important days in the village's calendar and attracts hundreds to the green every year.  

All the different performers sing songs from different genres so there really is something for everyone. 

All the different performers sing songs from different genres so there really is something for everyone. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

This year was a very special year for the Music Day committee as it marked 30 years since the first ever one – which was put on by none other than Mick Jagger in June 1995.  

The day involves many different bands, singers and musicians taking to the stage to perform a set for the audience.  

This year marked the first year of the new committee – being completely volunteer run, after 30 years of organising the current committee have decided to hand the baton to a younger team.  

The organisers set up a tent which displayed the rich history of the event. 

The organisers set up a tent which displayed the rich history of the event. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Part of that team is Rebecca Jillings, 31, who has been attending and performing at the event for many years.  

Rebecca said: “It’s just a lovely event, there is really something for everyone.  

Ann Ford has been on the organising committee for 30 years, Rebecca Jillings is taking on a new position in the committee. 

Ann Ford has been on the organising committee for 30 years, Rebecca Jillings is taking on a new position in the committee. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“And the fact that it is free means that everyone is welcome no matter what their situation is.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 2 Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer
  3. 3 Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  1. 4 Two men arrested after fire caused by disposable BBQ at country park
  2. 5 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
  3. 6 Elizabethan manor house with 20 acres and a pool on sale for £2.75m
  4. 7 Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot set for submission
  5. 8 Man who rushed to help woman stabbed in city park feared she might die
  6. 9 Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells
  7. 10 9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

This year there was a special tent set up where attendees could go and see the history of music day, including photos and posters from the first ever event in 1995.  

Everyone is encouraged to join in - and many people will get up and dance too. 

Everyone is encouraged to join in - and many people will get up and dance too. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The event has come a long way since it first began with Ann Ford, who has been at all 30 Music Days saying: “When it first started to was on the back of a tiny trailer we borrowed from the local farmer.  

“Fast forward 30 years and we now have a massive set up with lots of kit – it really Is amazing because all of this is made possible by volunteers.”  

Many bands and performers are invited to perform at the ever growing event. 

Many bands and performers are invited to perform at the ever growing event. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Audience members were also loving the day – many who attend every single year without fail.  

Chris Elvin said: “I attended the event for the first time this year, and I’m gutted that I hadn’t come sooner.  

Local people all get up and dance - it feels like a mini festival. 

Local people all get up and dance - it feels like a mini festival. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“The sun was shining; the music was eclectic – it felt like I was on holiday.”  

The new committee introduced branded reusable cups which were on sale for £2 each in a bid to make the event more eco conscious.  

There is a Blues Brothers tribute act which always gets everyone up on their feet. 

There is a Blues Brothers tribute act which always gets everyone up on their feet. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

There was also a face painting station for people of all ages which was completely free. 

This event happens every year, so if you missed it this year, be sure to follow their Facebook page and catch it next year.  

The green was filled with hundreds of people out to enjoy the sunshine and some great music. 

The green was filled with hundreds of people out to enjoy the sunshine and some great music. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

With the event growing year on year the village want to encourage others from outside the village to attend. 

With the event growing year on year the village want to encourage others from outside the village to attend. - Credit: Sophie Skyring.


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon