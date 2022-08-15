Looking for a pick me up? - Remember Pulham Music Day

Pulham Music Day takes place on the last Sunday in June every year on the green in Pulham Market. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Pulham Music Day has become one of the most important days in the village's calendar and attracts hundreds to the green every year.

All the different performers sing songs from different genres so there really is something for everyone. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

This year was a very special year for the Music Day committee as it marked 30 years since the first ever one – which was put on by none other than Mick Jagger in June 1995.

The day involves many different bands, singers and musicians taking to the stage to perform a set for the audience.

This year marked the first year of the new committee – being completely volunteer run, after 30 years of organising the current committee have decided to hand the baton to a younger team.

The organisers set up a tent which displayed the rich history of the event. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Part of that team is Rebecca Jillings, 31, who has been attending and performing at the event for many years.

Rebecca said: “It’s just a lovely event, there is really something for everyone.

Ann Ford has been on the organising committee for 30 years, Rebecca Jillings is taking on a new position in the committee. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“And the fact that it is free means that everyone is welcome no matter what their situation is.”

This year there was a special tent set up where attendees could go and see the history of music day, including photos and posters from the first ever event in 1995.

Everyone is encouraged to join in - and many people will get up and dance too. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The event has come a long way since it first began with Ann Ford, who has been at all 30 Music Days saying: “When it first started to was on the back of a tiny trailer we borrowed from the local farmer.

“Fast forward 30 years and we now have a massive set up with lots of kit – it really Is amazing because all of this is made possible by volunteers.”

Many bands and performers are invited to perform at the ever growing event. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Audience members were also loving the day – many who attend every single year without fail.

Chris Elvin said: “I attended the event for the first time this year, and I’m gutted that I hadn’t come sooner.

Local people all get up and dance - it feels like a mini festival. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“The sun was shining; the music was eclectic – it felt like I was on holiday.”

The new committee introduced branded reusable cups which were on sale for £2 each in a bid to make the event more eco conscious.

There is a Blues Brothers tribute act which always gets everyone up on their feet. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

There was also a face painting station for people of all ages which was completely free.

This event happens every year, so if you missed it this year, be sure to follow their Facebook page and catch it next year.

The green was filled with hundreds of people out to enjoy the sunshine and some great music. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

With the event growing year on year the village want to encourage others from outside the village to attend. - Credit: Sophie Skyring.



