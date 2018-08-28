Video

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee Archant

A nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight and felt he could not live up to his family’s success, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ibrahim Nidai Peri, known as Ibish, died on September 1, 2018 at his flat on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, aged just 35.

An inquest held in Norwich on Monday heard how Mr Peri had suffered with depression, but that his suicide came as a shock to those who knew and loved him.

A statement from Mr Peri’s mother Dawn, read by area coroner Yvonne Blake, said: “She described him as a perfectionist and he had struggled with depression over the last two years.”

Ms Blake said Mr Peri had gone to see his GP, and been given a prescription. “But he did not take the medication, he was worried he would get addicted,” she said.

Ibish Peri's nephew Reece and brother Dogan pay their respects. Ibish Peri's nephew Reece and brother Dogan pay their respects.

Mrs Peri’s statement said: “He pulled through and had made decisions about his future. He found it difficult to help himself but he could help other people.”

The inquest heard how Mr Peri had once helped a man who was threatening to jump from a city bridge, and his mother also said he was involved in apprehending a man suspected of murdering 48-year-old David Hastings close to Rose Lane car park in June last year.

But his mother said he had struggled with being in the spotlight. She said: “He was known as the prince of Prince of Wales Road. Because he was the face of Norwich, everyone knew him. He always felt he could not get away, there was always someone there wanting something.”

And probation officer Matthew Hanton said Mr Peri had spoken “about the pressure he put on himself for his business”.

Mourners at the funeral in Cyprus of Ibish Peri. Mourners at the funeral in Cyprus of Ibish Peri.

A statement from Mr Hanton said: “He said he wanted to be successful like his father and other family members but he felt he was never as good as anyone else.”

He added: “He wanted to get away from the nighttime industry. He said he was tired of being in the public eye.”

Mrs Peri said: “His dad was very successful and when his dad moved to Cyprus six or seven years ago he just wanted to do his family proud.”

Ms Blake gave a conclusion of suicide, with the medical cause of death given as hanging.

Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Reece keeps the candles for his uncle burning. Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Reece keeps the candles for his uncle burning.

Speaking after the inquest Mrs Peri urged anyone who was struggling with their mental health to seek help.

“Just ask for help,” she said. “If you can’t ask physically then send a message, a text.”

Mrs Peri said she wanted her son to be remembered as someone who had time for everyone.

And she was going to keep his memory going by visiting schools and universities to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri.

Mrs Peri said: “He just tried to help everyone, it didn’t matter who they were, the homeless, anyone who needed it he always put others first.”

She said she wanted to take photos of her son to schools, colleges, and universities to tell his story and encourage people to speak out.

And she urged people to keep an eye on those around them, as she warned it was often those you did not expect who could be at risk.

She said Mr Peri had seemed happy before his death, and had plans to move to Cyprus.

Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri. Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri.

She added: “I‘d say just please talk to someone.”

She said no decision had yet been made on the future of Mr Peri’s club, Bished.