Norwich nightclub could lose license for being too loud

Bottles inside bollywood nightclub Karishma Archant

A club in the heart of the city’s night life district has been deemed too loud by Norwich City Council.

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside the bollywood nightclub Karishma Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside the bollywood nightclub Karishma

Karishma Bar And Club, on Prince of Wales Road, is too noisy according to a council report and the venue could lose its license.

In a report by City Hall worker Richard Divey he highlights multiple issues with the music volume and sound proofing.

The report says: “I visited an alleyway that runs to the rear of the premises and the car park for Maidstone Road flats.

“During previous noise investigations about the same premises under a previous management it was clear that this is the weak point in the fabric of the building for noise escape.

“The noise was clearly audible while walking on Rose Lane along Greyfriars Road.

“It was apparent that the rear wall was emitting a very loud bass noise such that each beat of the music was very clearly audible and could also be felt in my body.”

As well as the music coming from the club Mr Divey explained how the bass was making the roof tiles vibrate.

Mr Divey went to the club on December 14 2018 to talk to the manager to warned that the noise escape was too loud.

He also noted that the music was louder than any other club in the area. The manager claimed the volume was 90dB but Mr Divey believed it to be nearer 110dB.

The report continues: “We discussed conditions on the license that indicated that a noise limiting device shall be fitted to any equipment used to play music at the venue.

“He [The manager] admitted he was not aware of this.”