Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich nightclub could lose license for being too loud

02 March, 2019 - 06:29
Bottles inside bollywood nightclub Karishma

Bottles inside bollywood nightclub Karishma

Archant

A club in the heart of the city’s night life district has been deemed too loud by Norwich City Council.

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside the bollywood nightclub KarishmaOwner, Mo Ali, standing outside the bollywood nightclub Karishma

Karishma Bar And Club, on Prince of Wales Road, is too noisy according to a council report and the venue could lose its license.

In a report by City Hall worker Richard Divey he highlights multiple issues with the music volume and sound proofing.

The report says: “I visited an alleyway that runs to the rear of the premises and the car park for Maidstone Road flats.

“During previous noise investigations about the same premises under a previous management it was clear that this is the weak point in the fabric of the building for noise escape.

“The noise was clearly audible while walking on Rose Lane along Greyfriars Road.

“It was apparent that the rear wall was emitting a very loud bass noise such that each beat of the music was very clearly audible and could also be felt in my body.”

As well as the music coming from the club Mr Divey explained how the bass was making the roof tiles vibrate.

Mr Divey went to the club on December 14 2018 to talk to the manager to warned that the noise escape was too loud.

He also noted that the music was louder than any other club in the area. The manager claimed the volume was 90dB but Mr Divey believed it to be nearer 110dB.

The report continues: “We discussed conditions on the license that indicated that a noise limiting device shall be fitted to any equipment used to play music at the venue.

“He [The manager] admitted he was not aware of this.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Revealed: Norwich’s noisiest streets with the most complaints in 2018

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

‘They will try to get under our skin’ - Farke braced for Millwall onslaught

Daniel Farke wants no repeat of Norwich City's last trip to Millwall early in his Canaries' reign Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters tackle blaze which left home smoke-logged

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at Holt Road in Aylmerton. Photo: Denise Bradley

Chris Lakey: Success for Norwich comes when a City is united

Team unity is a vital - and obvious - component of this season's success story Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists