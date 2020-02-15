Mother who lost son to suicide implores people to open up

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee Archant

The mother of a well-known nightclub owner who took his own life has called on people to attend an event focussing on mental health in Norfolk.

Open up at OPEN, which is being sponsored by Liam Lambert Construction Ltd will take place on March 6 2020. Picture: Archant Open up at OPEN, which is being sponsored by Liam Lambert Construction Ltd will take place on March 6 2020. Picture: Archant

Dawn Peri, whose son Ibish Peri died in September 2018, will be one of a number of people sharing personal stories about how mental ill health has affected them at the Open Up at Open event on March 6.

The free to attend event, which will take place in Norwich, will cover everything from where to seek mental health advice from to standards of care and real-life stories.

Now, Mrs Peri, has shared why she has decided to take part in and support the day.

She said: "It was a no brainer really, considering what I've been through and my own personal experience with my son.

OPEN Up event Photocall. David Powles Editor of EDP, Hayley Gerrard - OPEN, Nelsons Journey - Jess Moses, Ormiston Families - Volunteers, Active Norfolk- Sam Watts, Leeway| Domestic Abuse Charity- Gabriella Harvey Mobbs, Wellbeing Service- Ben Ryan, Helen Bridge & Gemma Nobbs from Aviva and Lambert Construction- sponsors. Pictures: Brittany Woodman OPEN Up event Photocall. David Powles Editor of EDP, Hayley Gerrard - OPEN, Nelsons Journey - Jess Moses, Ormiston Families - Volunteers, Active Norfolk- Sam Watts, Leeway| Domestic Abuse Charity- Gabriella Harvey Mobbs, Wellbeing Service- Ben Ryan, Helen Bridge & Gemma Nobbs from Aviva and Lambert Construction- sponsors. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"I just want to really get as much out there as possible, what ever I can do if it helps save one life," she said.

Mrs Peri said she wanted to help raise awareness and let people who were suffering know the importance of asking for help.

She said she also hoped to one day open a foundation in her son's name, which would include a 24-hour response service for people to access face to face support.

"There are a lot of people out there who say, [after they've lost someone] I knew something was wrong, but wishing is too late they need to act now, they need to instigate that discussion and go and talk to that person.

"It just takes that one person to approach someone, even a happy go lucky person like Ibish, just asking that question, are you okay?"

Addressing anyone who was undecided whether the Open Up at Open event was for them, Mrs Peri, said: "Don't knock it until you've tried it there's always someone there for anyone, regardless of gender, colour or race, there will be someone there for you to talk to and it will help."

For more information on the event, head to the Open Up at Open Facebook page.

Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123 or be emailing jo@samaritans.org