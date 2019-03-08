Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Norwich has been named among the five unhappiest places in the country to live, new research has revealed.

According to Office of National Statistics, Norwich was placed in the bottom five in country for quality of life and happiness.

Norwich was placed alongside Worcester, Lincoln, South Ribble and Surrey Heath for the unhappiest places to live.

On a scale of 0 to 10, residents were marked on key factors such as their happiness and sense of worth in the city.

Across the country, people were asked four wellbeing questions on how satisfied they were with their life nowadays, to what extent do they feel the things they do in their life are worthwhile, how happy did they feel yesterday and how anxious they felt yesterday.

The score was based on their personal wellbeing in the city, life satisfaction, the feeling that things are done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety - levelling out as an average score of 7.15 out of 10. In terms of happiness, Norwich scored 7.2 out of 10, 7.6 out of 10 for its life satisfaction. Norwich also scored 7.6 for residents' sense of worth.

However, residents said they were more anxious than in previous years, scoring a 3.2 out of 10.

The top five places for happiness were Fylde, Hambleton, Chichester, Orkney Islands and Ribble Valley - which scored 8.30.

