Video

WATCH: Norwich musician releases song with a message

Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norwich musician has released a song on the power of checking on close and old friends to highlight mental health awareness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jak Baker, from Eaton, in Norwich, said recent “devastating” stories of people he knew from Birmingham led him to release the song and music video Check on your Friends this week.

The 27-year-old moved to Norwich from Birmingham three years ago and said the phrase was powerful to put to music.

The father-of-one said: “I know first hand the importance of reaching out to someone who needs a friend.

“This message really needs to be heard now more than ever.”

Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Friend and cameraman Jonathan Tembo filmed the music video.

Mr Baker said: “In this video I’m trying to highlight how powerful just a single message can be to someone, and how much it can mean to them. It takes seconds to send a text and change someone’s day.”

The Eaton resident said he felt loss when his ability to play music was stopped by the pandemic. With no gigs, the band he was with decided to split.

To be able to play, Mr Baker built his own home studio which is where he recorded the song.

Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He said: “I have a job but music is my passion. I was playing in a band in Norwich and we couldn’t get into a practice room and everyone lost the feeling for it.

“It’s been a saving grace setting up this studio. I bought my first keyboard when my daughter was born and learnt to play it. I’ve never rapped before and I decided I’m going to give it a go.”

He said since he released the song he had received messages from people he knew and others that have reached out to their friends because of the song.

He said: “If you put music to it, its a bit more powerful than words.

Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jak Baker has produced a song called "Check on your friends" to highlight the importance of reaching out and how easy it is to do. He created a studio in his home during lockdown where he recorded the track. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“My whole life I have been blessed with a huge bunch of really good friends, some that I’ve known since before I can remember, some that I’ve only met this year, but one thing I’ve always had is an incredible support network.

“As we navigate these uncertain times we just need to step back and check on that friend who always seems to be doing ‘fine’. Check on that friend you haven’t heard from in a while, and check on your friends that are close to you.”