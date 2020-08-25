Search

Advanced search

Mum who was sacked by takeaway while pregnant tells of her fight for justice

PUBLISHED: 05:32 26 August 2020

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Google

A mother who was sacked from her job at a city pizza franchise while pregnant has told of how her fight for justice left her “an emotional wreck”.

Amie, whose surname we have chosen not to include, was 18 and pregnant with her son, when a Norwich branch of Papa John’s dismissed her from her post on January 1, 2017, having worked for the company since she was 15.

She has since spent three years fighting for justice which saw an employment tribunal rule that the franchise, Aftala Ltd, had discriminated against her on account of her pregnancy.

The franchisees were ordered to pay her more than £12,000 in damages and cover her legal fees as a result of the stress and hurt feelings caused.

However, despite it being more than two years after this ruling, she is yet to receive a penny from either the franchise or the multinational pizza branch itself.

She said her fight for justice has left her emotionally exhausted and desperate for closure.

Amie, who lives in Earlham, said: “By the time it reached the tribunal I was so worked up and stressed by it all and crumbled emotionally. My mental health certainly took a big hit.”

You may also want to watch:

Amie, now 22, said she constantly faced scrutiny over her description of the ordeal, but that the judge’s rulings had vindicated her - and has encouraged others not to be afraid to question how businesses are run.

She said: “Not everyone will try and fight like I have and ask questions, but if people don’t it can be allowed to just keep happening.

“It has reached the point where I never want to hear the name Papa John’s again, but it just keeps coming back to haunt me.”

Amie said she initially struggled to find work while she was pregnant but around a year after her son’s birth was able to find work in the same industry. She has since risen through the ranks to a managerial job in the fast food industry.

She was represented in her case by Norwich-based solicitors Gordon Dean, with partner Mr Dean taking on the case himself.

He said: “Papa John’s head office should have stepped in by now, at least to protect the brand name.”

A spokesman for Papa John’s said: “We can’t comment on individuals, but we of course require our franchisees to comply with all applicable laws and with all our standards, which are designed to ensure that we offer excellent employment opportunities all around the UK.”

Aftala Ltd have been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First positive coronavirus patient in two months at hospital

Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

Man, 36, remanded over 94 child sexual abuse allegations

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Don’t cut down the tree’ - say owners of cars damaged by falling branch

Sarah Frankham, 45, does not want a tree on Wymer Street in Norwich chopped down after it damaged some vehicles. Picture: Ruth Lawes

OPINION: Rule, Britannia! shouldn’t fall victim to another cherry-picked attack on our cultural history

The audience enjoying the BBC Last Night of the Proms, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Orchestral versions of Land Of Hope And Glory and Rule Britannia! will be performed at the Last Night Of The Proms with no singing, the BBC has said. The confirmation comes after The Sunday Times said organisers feared a backlash because of the perceived association the traditional anthems have with colonialism and slavery

Pressure sore concerns in run-up to woman’s death

Norfolk Coroners Court. Photo: ANTONY KELLY