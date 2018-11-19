Search

Wensum ‘Miss Slinky’ winner lost 6 stone in one year

19 November, 2018 - 11:47
Sarah Carrs (right) with her daughter (left) before she lost weight. Photo: Steve Little

Steve Little

A mum from the Norwich area has been recognised by her slimming group for her weight loss achievements this year.

Sarah Carrs after winning Miss Slinky with group leader Steve Little. Photo: Steve LittleSarah Carrs after winning Miss Slinky with group leader Steve Little. Photo: Steve Little

Sarah Carrs, 43, from Costessey, weighed 15 stone and was a size 18 when she joined her local Slimming World group.

Having lost six stone and dropping to a dress size 10, Ms Carrs has now been voted the Wensum Slimming World group’s Miss Slinky 2018 – an annual Slimming World award, along with Mr Sleek, that recognises members who “have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident”.

Ms Carrs said: “It has been an incredible year as I never imagined that I could’ve lost this much weight.

“I have tried to count calories in the past and never had much success. Going to Slimming World has changed my life and I have made so many new friends.

“It really is a lifestyle not a diet and I can’t thank my consultant Steve enough for giving me a new body and new confidence to match.”

Steve Little, who runs the Wensum group Ms Carrs attends said: “Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time.

“However, I know a lot of my members have told me they’d often dread it because they felt uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad. This year I know Sarah will feel completely different from previous years.

“I’ve no doubt that they’ll inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence.”

Do you have a slimming success story? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

