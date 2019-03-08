Search

Norwich MP Chloe Smith announces birth of daughter

PUBLISHED: 11:39 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 29 April 2019

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith. Photo : UK Parliament

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith. Photo : UK Parliament

UK Parliament

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has announced the birth of her second child.

The Conservative MP posted on Twitter that her baby daughter Rosamund was born on Sunday - a sister for her son Alastair.

She had started her maternity leave last week, with the baby expected in May.

Ms Smith had said she would be taking about six months of maternity leave, with her husband Sandy then taking a further six months under shared parental leave.

Her constituents can still get help through her constituency office on 01603 414756 or chloe@chloesmith.org.uk

Her Conservative colleague Elizabeth Truss MP, who represents South West Norfolk, will also be able to raise specific urgent matters in Westminster.

And Ms Smith said she intends to use proxy voting to ask colleagues to vote on her behalf on “the most important votes”.

