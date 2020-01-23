Video

'We are all on the edge financially' - Mum who faced major debt to give money saving tips

Community champion Stacy Bradley and Rebecca White from Your Own Place Community Interest Company, have teamed up to offer money saving advice and life hacks. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

She has struggled through serious debt while paying for daily essentials and bills.

But after getting to grips with budgeting, mother-of-two Stacy Bradley will be sharing her top financial tips and time-saving life hacks through the Independence Hub Facebook page, which is aimed at everyone.

The social media page was set up last year by Your Own Place Community Interest Company (CIC), which aims to get people across Norfolk out of homelessness by supporting them into tenancies and teaching life skills.

It has joined forces with Miss Bradley, 33, from Taverham, who has 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys, and got into crippling debt when she moved into her current Clarion Housing Association home aged 19.

Miss Bradley, who works part-time as well as running the Taverham and Drayton Community Enterprise project, said: "When you are in first-time accommodation it can be extremely chaotic with bills. I didn't know how to pay my providers. I had a child and prioritised things that I shouldn't have prioritised. I didn't have the knowledge or understanding. I was on my own. The debt collectors were at my home all the time. It was quite scary."

At the time she moved into her home she had a six-month-old son and could not afford to buy a cooker for one year so relied on takeaways.

She added: "It was not an easy decision but I decided to let my son live with his father and I decided to get a job to pay back the money I owed.

"As a parent you feel like a failure to your child when you have financial difficulties. Being a lone parent is very difficult on your purse strings."

Miss Bradley, who lives with her 12-year-old and organises litter picks and a school uniform bank through her voluntary community enterprise, will give her tips via short videos or images on tips from selling household items to using community food schemes.

She said: "It is amazing how many people don't know about money saving tips. Nobody likes to waste money."

Rebecca White, chief executive officer for Your Own Place CIC, said: "We are all on the edge financially. Most people struggle with money at some point. The Facebook page is all about authenticity. There will be no judgement."