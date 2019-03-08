Woman looks on social media for a handyman - and finds a husband

A Norwich mother found love on Facebook after venting frustrations over Christmas fairy lights on a community group.

Carol Tungate, a mother of a son from Taverham, was having problems with her fairy lights in December 2011 when she decided to post a message about it on the Thorpe Marriott (Drayton & Taverham) community page on Facebook - only to end up with a future husband.

The 52-year-old said: "I was having a rough time and my son was not helping me so I went on Facebook. All of a sudden, Neil popped up and said 'I think I'm local to you and I'm free, would you like a hand?' I said 'yes' straightaway."

When Neil Sadler, also 52, showed up on the doorstep thirty minutes later, Ms Tungate, a teaching assistant, was not just relieved.

She said: "When I opened the front door I recognised him - but I don't think he recognised me. I said to him that I thought he looked familiar and that we went to school together."

It turned out that Ms Tungate and Mr Sadler, an HGV driver, had both been in the same year group at Hellesdon High School in the eighties, although their paths didn't cross at the time.

Ms Tungate said: "He was the quiet one at the back of the classroom you didn't notice and we had different circles of friends. He was lovely but not my type. I wouldn't have ever thought that love would happen years later."

But after fixing the fairy lights and a few weeks of text messaging, Mr Sadler took Ms Tungate on a lunch date at the Marsham Arms on Holt Road after Christmas in 2011.

Ms Tungate said: "It was a very relaxed date and there was a lot of laughter. We chatted for a long time so we started seeing each other regularly."

After seven years together, Mr Sadler popped the question on New Year's Day in 2018 while the couple were watching the London fireworks on television at home.

Ms Tungate said: "Neil got down on two knees. I cried and was in shock but it was a lovely surprise. I love fireworks and always watched them. It was the perfect time."

The couple, who want to thank family and friends, tied the knot at Norwich Castle on Friday, August 2.

The new bride said: "I still don't regret that we didn't get together in our school days. I wouldn't change anything because we wouldn't have been who we are today."