Mother died of overdose after catching up with friend of 35 years, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:22 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 03 July 2020

Carmen Dye, who died of a drugs overdose in Norwich, pictured in 2004. Picture: Submitted

A Norwich mother died from a drug overdose after spending an evening catching up with an old friend, an inquest has heard.

Carmen Dye, died at the age of 50 on January 4 this year, in the Darrell Place home of friend Julian Gaul, who she had known for 35 years.

An inquest into her death heard how a chance meeting between the pair led to them having a catch-up, which saw them drink together, share a Chinese take-away and fall asleep on his sofa.

A statement read out at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on behalf of Mr Gaul said the next morning he found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his one-bedroom flat.

In the statement Mr Gaul said: “I was out and about and bumped into Carmen Dye. I had known her for the best part of 35 years but we had not seen each other for a few years, so we had a catch-up.”

Mr Gaul added that initially he thought she was asleep, but when we went back to check on her she “felt cold” so dialled 999.

Evidence provided by St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, Mrs Dye’s GP, was also read out during the 30-minute hearing, which was also read out by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

It said how Mrs Dye, who lived on Bethel Street in Norwich, had admitted to difficulties with substances in the past but that she was “feeling in a good place” and had plans to open a market stall in Norwich before her death.

The GPs evidence added that Mrs Dye had turned to alcohol following the deaths of two of her children in 2013 and that she had been, at times, dependent on it,

Ms Blake said that a toxicology report had shown that among the substances found in her body was a veterinary medication used to treat pets for worms, which the coroner said had likely been “cut with street drugs”.

The coroner said: “On the last day of her life she was with a friend and they had eaten and were drinking with each other. The next morning he noticed a bottle of pills he had was missing.”

Ms Blake concluded Mrs Dye had died a drug-related death.

