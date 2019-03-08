Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Morris dancers set for early start to welcome summer sun on Mousehold Heath

PUBLISHED: 11:25 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 29 April 2019

Morris dancers will welcome in the summer by dancing at sunrise at Mousehold Heath on May 1. Pic: Rachael Miller.

Morris dancers will welcome in the summer by dancing at sunrise at Mousehold Heath on May 1. Pic: Rachael Miller.

Rachael Miller

It will be an early morning for Morris dancers when they gather up their bells and ribbons, and make their way to a Norwich beauty spot to welcome the summer sun.

Two Morris sides – Kemps Men and Golden Star Morris - will be upholding a tradition on Wednesday, when they head to Mousehold Heath before dawn.

The dancers will perform at 5am on St James' Hill.

Tim Huggins is the squire (the Morris term for the leader of the group) of Kemps Men.

Mr Huggins said: “Although getting up so early can be difficult, it's worth it once we're here and the view over the city of Norwich as the sun rises makes it all worthwhile.

“And of course the tradition is that without us Morris dancing there'd be no guarantee that the summer sun would rise at all!”

No one really knows how the tradition of Morris dancers welcoming in summer evolved.

It may be related to the revival in popularity of Morris dancing in 1950s Oxford, where May Day revels were already well established.

You may also want to watch:

Or it may have its roots in much older celebrations of the traditional start of summer on the first of May.

Such dances will be taking place across the country.

Rachael Miller, squire of Golden Star Morris, said: “May Day is a particularly meaningful time in the Morris calendar and it's really special to think of all the different Morris sides across the country and even worldwide all performing as the sun rises.”

After 'dancing the sun up' on Mousehold Heath the groups will move on to perform outside The Forum at 6am, then at the West Door of the Cathedral at 7am, before adjourning to a pub for a cooked breakfast.

Kemp's Men of Norwich are named in honour of Will Kemp, colleague of Shakespeare, fellow shareholder in the Globe Theatre,.

He danced from London to Norwich in what was known as the Nine Daies Wonder after a sort of bet in 1600.

Golden Star Morris is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2019 after being formed in 1979 in the Golden Star Pub on Colegate.

Today the team has more than 40 active members of all ages and practises weekly from October to May.

They perform throughout the year at events and festivals in Norfolk and beyond.

Most Read

One person has died and two others seriously injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Most Read

One person has died and two others seriously injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

One person has died and two others seriously injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned as Norwich City rebook their Premier League berth – Blackburn, respect and realism

Smiles all around as Teemu Pukki celebrate epes with head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sheringham Railway Station remains shut while new platform is installed

Sheringham train station and platform remains closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norwich MP Chloe Smith announces birth of daughter

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith. Photo : UK Parliament

King’s Lynn Hanse Festival returns

Fireworks above King's Lynn during the Hanse Festival Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists