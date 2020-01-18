Search

Advanced search

Creative session to help others open up about mental health in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:40 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 18 January 2020

Chloe Swinton, a counsellor from Norwich showing off one of the origami birds she has made. Picture: Chloe Swimton

Chloe Swinton, a counsellor from Norwich showing off one of the origami birds she has made. Picture: Chloe Swimton

Archant

Origami birds are being used to help people in Norwich open up about their mental health.

Chloe Swinton, a counsellor from Norwich is teaming up ahead of Time to Talk day, to host an event aimed at helping people talk about their mental health. Picture: Chloe SwimtonChloe Swinton, a counsellor from Norwich is teaming up ahead of Time to Talk day, to host an event aimed at helping people talk about their mental health. Picture: Chloe Swimton

Chloe Swinton, a qualified counsellor from Norwich, is joining forces with England's biggest anti-stigma campaign Time to Change to host an event in the city on February 1, ahead of Time to Talk day on February 6.

The campaign is led by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, to offer a therapeutic workshop that helps address the fear and awkwardness people feel when talking about mental health problems.

Ms Swinton said: "The Time to Change event gives the people of Norwich a chance to find out more about mental health from a local qualified counsellor in a safe and supportive group environment and have an opportunity to share wellbeing tips whilst doing something calming and fun.

"This create workshop will bring together people and encourage those all-important conversations to take place. We want to use this as an effective way of breaking down stigma and promoting an inclusive community.

The counsellor, who hails from New Zealand originally, has chosen to create origami birds after taking up a challenge to make 1,000 paper birds.

You may also want to watch:

The Norwich resident was inspired after visiting Hiroshima and saw cabinets full of the paper art designed by someone who believed if she made 1,000 cranes, she would be cured.

Since launching her own challenge on World Peace Day in 2018, Chloe has made 670 of the birds and says it is relaxing.

The Time to Change event will be held at Re.Source Café, in Timber Hill, on Saturday, February 1.

On the day, participants will be shown how to make the origami birds which they can decorate with positive and supportive messages as a visual wellbeing reminder to take home.

The event will run between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Sue Baker, director of Time to Change, said: "We know that face-to-face contact with someone who has experienced a mental health problem - who can talk openly and confidently about it - is key to transforming our understanding and attitudes and we want to start conversations all over the country.

"Often just asking someone how they are and reminding them that you care can have a massive impact for someone with a mental health problem."

For more information visit www.chloeswinton.co.uk/origami-bird-workshop or www.time-to-change.org.uk.

Most Read

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Worst flooding in 19 years forces nature reserve to close

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Jobs lost as farm firm stops growing potatoes to seek a viable future

Mark Brighton, managing director of RBR Crops in North Walsham, which has announced it will stop growing potatoes, with the loss of 10 jobs. Picture: Chris Hill

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Worst flooding in 19 years forces nature reserve to close

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

MATCHDAY LIVE: Battle of the basement boys at Carrow Road

Norwich City take on Bournemouth at Carrow Road this evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading

Iceland has closed its King's Lynn store. Photo: Mark Trudgian/Google

Creative session to help others open up about mental health in Norwich

Chloe Swinton, a counsellor from Norwich showing off one of the origami birds she has made. Picture: Chloe Swimton

Jake Humphrey relives ‘heart-stopping’ moment friend suffered heart attack in stands at Norwich City game

Jake Humphrey praised Norwich City Football Club for its response, after his friend suffered a cardiac arrest at Carrow Road. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists