Memorial service for Labour peer Baroness Hollis
PUBLISHED: 08:59 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 01 June 2019
One of Norwich's hardest-campaigning politicians will be remembered at a service this weekend.
The memorial service for Patricia Hollis, Baroness Hollis of Heigham, who died last October aged 77, will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church at 4pm on Saturday.
Made a life peer in 1990, Baroness Hollis served as a minister at the Departments of Social Security and Work and Pensions and became a force to be reckoned in the House of Lords.
An experienced local politician, she served on Norwich City Council for nearly 25 years - including as its first female leader in the 1980s - and as a Norfolk county councillor.
In 1974 and 1979 she stood as the Labour parliamentary candidate in Great Yarmouth.
She was also a lecturer and dean at the University of East Anglia.
She was known as a tireless social justice campaigner, on issues such as social care for the elderly, benefits for disabled people and eradicating child poverty.