Memorial service for Labour peer Baroness Hollis

A memorial service is being held at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich for Labour peer Baroness Patricia Hollis, who died in October 2018. Picture: ARCHANT Archant © 2007

One of Norwich's hardest-campaigning politicians will be remembered at a service this weekend.

Social security secretary Alistair Darling (right), minister of state John Denham, (left) and (back from left) Angela Eagal, Stephen Timms and Patricia Hollis, during a news conference at Richmond House in London's Whitehall in July 1998. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Social security secretary Alistair Darling (right), minister of state John Denham, (left) and (back from left) Angela Eagal, Stephen Timms and Patricia Hollis, during a news conference at Richmond House in London's Whitehall in July 1998. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The memorial service for Patricia Hollis, Baroness Hollis of Heigham, who died last October aged 77, will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church at 4pm on Saturday.

Made a life peer in 1990, Baroness Hollis served as a minister at the Departments of Social Security and Work and Pensions and became a force to be reckoned in the House of Lords.

You may also want to watch:

An experienced local politician, she served on Norwich City Council for nearly 25 years - including as its first female leader in the 1980s - and as a Norfolk county councillor.

In 1974 and 1979 she stood as the Labour parliamentary candidate in Great Yarmouth.

She was also a lecturer and dean at the University of East Anglia.

She was known as a tireless social justice campaigner, on issues such as social care for the elderly, benefits for disabled people and eradicating child poverty.