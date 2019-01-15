Video

This is what Norwich market looked like hundreds of years ago

Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norfolk history buff has created a video that reveals how Norwich city centre looked as far back as the 1700s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The video, made by James Fox, from Aylsham, winds the clock back as it shows photographs from 2018 to 1905.

It then shows illustrations of the market from 1855 to 1788.

The most historic image, which depicts the city centre 231 years ago, is almost unrecognisable as the Norwich current city dwellers know.

Though the video reveals hundreds of years of Norwich market it doesn’t reach as far as the beginning, as the market was first founded in the eleventh century and has been a bustling centre of trade ever since.

Do you have a remarkable video to share with us? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk