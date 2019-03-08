Mural makeover gives Norwich Market new look

URBAN ART Murals in Norwich Maket Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

It is one of the oldest and largest outdoor markets in the country known for its quirky stalls and array of food.

But now Norwich Market has been given a colourful makeover after 12 murals were created by city artists.

Voted as Britain's Best Large Outdoor Market 2019, by the National Association of British Market Authorities, the historic market has been a magnet for city shoppers for centuries.

To celebrate the award, Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) have unveiled a series of murals that highlight the past, present and future of Norwich.

Groups from Notre Dame School, Free School Norwich, The Norwich School, Open Youth Trust and Norwich Theatre Royal transformed the market with the help of a number of artists.

The artists - Kieran Harper, Amy Fellows, Lucie Knight, Emma Hulett, Katie Nice and Maisie Moffat, Ralph McCarthy and Joey LaMeche - ran workshops with each of the groups to understand their artistic briefs.

And the resulting murals celebrate the city's rich heritage and culture to bring stories of the city and the market to life.

They include a glimpse of circus life and Pablo Fanque, the Iceni, everyday life in Norwich along with strong iconic Norwich females.

The 12 market sites complement the wider Norwich BID urban art project which sees the city come to life with large scale murals across eight sites in the city.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at the BID, said, "Following the success of our other urban art projects, this is a fantastic way to celebrate the market and showcase the amazing local creative talent."

Mr Gurney added: "The market is an iconic landmark and visitor attraction and we look forward to seeing visitors enjoy the new works of art as they browse the great range of stalls."

Laura Bateman, temporary markets manager at Norwich City Council, said: "The talented artists have created a unique and exciting trail for our visitors to explore whilst taking in the delights of our fantastic stalls. Shopping and culture combined, what Norwich does best."