Norwich man gets 300 Tinder matches as a woman with new Snapchat filter

Jake Askew created a profile for his alter-ego 'Jess' and the likes rolled in. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Askew Jake Askew

A student from Norwich became very popular on Tinder this week, but all was not what it seemed.

When Jake Askew, 20, created a Tinder profile with a photo of 'Jess' - the female version of himself created by the new gender-swapping Snapchat filter - he had no idea how popular she would prove.

But hours after the University of Derby student created the profile, 'Jess' had more than 300 matches and 1,600 likes.

Mr Askew said: "We just thought we'd get the odd person who was oblivious to me being a bloke, but really didn't expect to get liked over 1,600 times just because I've got a bit of makeup on."

As well as the likes and the matches, 'Jess' also received a number of highly suggestive messages and propositions from Tinder users.

"Most of them were really direct with their approaches or terribly poor chat up lines", added Mr Askew.

"To be honest I'm flattered with that amount of likes, but as I bat for the other team no conversations have continued on the account."

Most of the men who had contacted 'Jess' saw the funny side, with one messaging Mr Askew after he saw his suggestive messages in a LADbible article.

The duped Tinder user said: "You absolute legend son, thanks for the fame."