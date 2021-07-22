Published: 11:37 AM July 22, 2021

Steve Carey, of Norwich, with wife Rosie, is the winner of the free Norfolk Day bar competition - Credit: SUPPLIED

An entire street will be celebrating this weekend after a man from Norwich was chosen as this year’s lucky winner of the Norfolk Day bar competition.

It comes following Moon Gazer from the Norfolk Brewhouse offerring a street the chance to get its very own bar.

Steve Carey, 64, of Portersfield Road, off Unthank Road, entered the competition after being involved in arrangements for a street party that had to be cancelled earlier in the year due to Covid restrictions.

An emergency service’s database administrator, he said: “We first arranged the street party through a WhatsApp group suggestion - the Portersfield Road Crew.

“When we joined the group, we all gave a few details of who we were and which number we lived at. It was suggested early on, once restrictions were lifted, that we should have a party to get to know one another. It’s just evolved from there.

"I was absolutely delighted winning this for our street party. It meant that drinks for everyone had been sorted – except for tea and coffee!”

Moon Gazer will be providing free drinks to those who have been invited to the party. People who are not members of the WhatsApp group will still be able to purchase from the bar.

There will also be food, music, and games, as well as the opportunity for residents to put faces to names of people in the street.

Mr Carey added: “Having moved here in November 1987 with my wife Rosie, we have probably lived in the street the longest.

“The street is a real mix of student and permanent residents from all walks of life. Although I know most of my immediate neighbours it will be great to meet those from 'round the corner'.”

The WhatsApp group was set up in early January 2021 by a resident named Jen, for Portersfield Road residents in Norwich mainly as support to all friends and neighbours in the community during the Covid crisis.

The street party takes place on July 24 between 10am and 3pm. The road will be closed following permission being obtained by Norwich City Council.