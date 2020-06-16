Norwich man to run 180 miles in five days around Norfolk

A Norwich man has set himself an epic challenge of running 180 miles in a matter of days around the county.

Ryan Ordish, 25, will run across Thetford, Hunstanton, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Norwich in five days.

The challenge, which began on Tuesday, will raise money to send four children in India to school.

Mr Ordish said: “For the last two years I have been supporting the education of three young girls, this year I would like to up that to four girls. They come from south of Haridwar and go to this beautiful little school.

In the last two years they have been able to read and write really well, coming home and educating their mother and father as well as being an influence in the wider community. This is making a difference. The donations will pay for the girls’ education, all equipment and for travel to and from school.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ryan-ordish