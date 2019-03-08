Search

Norwich man's cause of death unexplained, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:48 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 01 October 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The reason for the death of a man at a property in Norwich have remained unexplained, an inquest heard.

Robin Gould, aged 64, died at his home address on Thursday, September 19.

At an inquest opening into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, October 1, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard that Mr Gould's cause of death had remained unexplained.

Professor Richard Ball, histopathologist, gave Mr Gould's medical cause of death as unascertained, the inquest heard.

Ms Lake also heard how Mr Gould, who was unemployed, was identified by Claire Summers, from the Fingerprint Bureau.

His sister Lorna Clements said her brother was born on July 26, 1955, in Norfolk, and lived in Canterbury Place, in Norwich.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place in full on Monday, February 17 2020, at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

