Grandad’s amazing garden shed mural created during lockdown

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A grandad has created a beautiful mural on his shed after being told to tidy up his garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wilbur Notley, from Stratton Strawless, was advised by his wife to “make the garden pretty” when he felt bored during lockdown.

But rather than tend to the flowers, the 74-year-old decided to paint a garden mural over two sides of a shed during the course of nine weeks.

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Mr Notley said: “I am not green fingered and cannot employ a gardener so when my wife suggested it I decided to paint a mural.

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted for his neighbours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted for his neighbours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is not the first mural I have painted - I have done about eight including a Ferrari and an American football player for my grandchildren - but it is the largest.”

Despite not improving the actual garden, Mr Notley said his wife was “very pleased with the artwork.”

Wilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: “My wife didn’t mind at all that I neglected the garden as I can’t do everything.”