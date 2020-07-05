Grandad’s amazing garden shed mural created during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 July 2020
Archant
A grandad has created a beautiful mural on his shed after being told to tidy up his garden.
Wilbur Notley, from Stratton Strawless, was advised by his wife to “make the garden pretty” when he felt bored during lockdown.
But rather than tend to the flowers, the 74-year-old decided to paint a garden mural over two sides of a shed during the course of nine weeks.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Notley said: “I am not green fingered and cannot employ a gardener so when my wife suggested it I decided to paint a mural.
“It is not the first mural I have painted - I have done about eight including a Ferrari and an American football player for my grandchildren - but it is the largest.”
Despite not improving the actual garden, Mr Notley said his wife was “very pleased with the artwork.”
He added: “My wife didn’t mind at all that I neglected the garden as I can’t do everything.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.