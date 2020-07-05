Search

Grandad’s amazing garden shed mural created during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 July 2020

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A grandad has created a beautiful mural on his shed after being told to tidy up his garden.

Wilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wilbur Notley, from Stratton Strawless, was advised by his wife to “make the garden pretty” when he felt bored during lockdown.

But rather than tend to the flowers, the 74-year-old decided to paint a garden mural over two sides of a shed during the course of nine weeks.

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Notley said: “I am not green fingered and cannot employ a gardener so when my wife suggested it I decided to paint a mural.

Jeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted for his neighbours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJeanette and Wilbur Notley in front of Wilbur's mural he painted for his neighbours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is not the first mural I have painted - I have done about eight including a Ferrari and an American football player for my grandchildren - but it is the largest.”

Despite not improving the actual garden, Mr Notley said his wife was “very pleased with the artwork.”

Wilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilbur Notley has painted a mural on both his and his neighbour's sheds during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: “My wife didn’t mind at all that I neglected the garden as I can’t do everything.”

Firefighters called after Audi is 'engulfed' in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

William and Kate enjoy afternoon tea at Norfolk hospital for NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Theatre jobs could be saved as government reveals £1.5bn support fund

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Six things you might have missed following City's damaging defeat to Brighton

City improved after a triple substitution in the 67th minute during their defeat to Brighton, with Todd Cantwell one of the players to come on Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Firefighters called after Audi is 'engulfed' in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Radioactive discharges from Sizewell C under the microscope

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

How Norfolk's WI are getting involved with Norfolk Day 2020

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI. Picture: WI