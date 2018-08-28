Search

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

PUBLISHED: 08:54 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 10 February 2019

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are searching for a Norwich man who has not been seen since Thursday.

Nick Sadler, 25, from Norwich, was last seen on February 7.

Officers have been making enquiries this morning however they have been unable to locate Mr Sadler and they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, five foot eight inches tall, medium build with dark brown hair, wearing glasses, he has stubble and he speaks with a Norfolk accent.

Anybody who has seen or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 22 of Sunday 10 February 2019.

