Death of man in city flat was drug-related, inquest concludes
A man died in a top-floor city flat having taken a concoction of drugs, causing him to choke on his own vomit, an inquest has heard.
Marc Ellis, 47, died in February this year, in his flat in Brazen Gate, Norwich.
An inquest into his death held at County Hall on Wednesday concluded that his death was drug-related.
It heard that the night before his death, on Sunday, February 6, Mr Ellis had smoked crack cocaine and taken heroin.
The following day, Mr Ellis, who was born in Cambridge, also took a number of other drugs, including some that had been requested from his GP to address chronic leg pain.
The court was told that his partner, who he had been taking drugs with recreationally, found him unresponsive in his bed with a brown substance coming from his mouth and nose.
Despite her efforts to perform CPR, he died in the flat.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded his death was drug-related.