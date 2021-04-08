News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Thief on bicycle snatches pension from man in 90s

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:08 PM April 8, 2021   
The theft occurred on Paine Road in Norwich after the pensioner withdrew money from the Co-op bank nearby

The theft occurred on Paine Road in Norwich after the pensioner withdrew money from the Co-op bank nearby - Credit: Google

A man in his late 90s had his pension stolen by a thief in a hoodie who rode past on a bicycle.

The theft occurred along Paine Road in Norwich on Easter Monday, April 5, between 11am and 11.30am after the elderly man withdrew his pension from the Co-op cashpoint nearby and began walking home. 

An unknown man, believed to be in his 20s, of slim build and wearing all-black with a hoodie pulled up, then rode up on a bike and took the money and bank card from the pensioner's pocket.

Police are looking for witnesses, and anyone with information should contact PC Aaron McCoy quoting reference 36/21906/2. You can also called Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Men harassing seal central Yarmouth beach

Video

Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon