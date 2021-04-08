Thief on bicycle snatches pension from man in 90s

Published: 1:08 PM April 8, 2021

The theft occurred on Paine Road in Norwich after the pensioner withdrew money from the Co-op bank nearby - Credit: Google

A man in his late 90s had his pension stolen by a thief in a hoodie who rode past on a bicycle.

The theft occurred along Paine Road in Norwich on Easter Monday, April 5, between 11am and 11.30am after the elderly man withdrew his pension from the Co-op cashpoint nearby and began walking home.

An unknown man, believed to be in his 20s, of slim build and wearing all-black with a hoodie pulled up, then rode up on a bike and took the money and bank card from the pensioner's pocket.

Police are looking for witnesses, and anyone with information should contact PC Aaron McCoy quoting reference 36/21906/2. You can also called Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







