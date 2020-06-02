Search

Advanced search

Norwich man charged as part of Met Police drug dealing operation

PUBLISHED: 06:21 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:21 02 June 2020

New Scotland Yard, the base of the Metropolitan Police in London. Picture:Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

New Scotland Yard, the base of the Metropolitan Police in London. Picture:Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Archant

A Norwich man is due to appear in court later this month over supply of Class A drugs in London.

Ben Jones, of Knowsley Road, was one of four men arrested by the Metropolitan Police in an operation which aims to tackle the drug supply of London and the Home Counties.

Jones, 44, was arrested with three others on Thursday, May 28, and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug - cocaine.

You may also want to watch:

He appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, having been charged on Friday.

Also charged as part of the operation were Vincent Ojo, 30 of Edinburgh Gate, Harlow, Ashley Wiltshire, 41 of Uplands Way, Enfield and Liam Biles, 32 of John Eliot Close, Waltham Abbey.

All four charges were made as part of The Met’s Operation Dextran, which is an intelligence-led operation to cut of supply and dealing of Class A drugs.

Jones will appear alongside the other three men at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday June 29.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council... plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

‘Best day ever’ at village school as pupils return to classroom

Lucy Bates headteacher at Ormesby Infant and Junior Schools said day one of the schools' reopening had gone well and that there had not been a single case of Covid-19 at either school Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council... plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Greedy’ woman stole £10,000 from neighbour she befriended

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dates announced for closure of section of Norwich ring road for works

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road were due to be completed in April, but have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

Godfrey’s pride at wearing Canaries armband

Ben Godfrey has confessed that wearing the Norwich City armband was a proud moment. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich man charged as part of Met Police drug dealing operation

New Scotland Yard, the base of the Metropolitan Police in London. Picture:Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Drive 24