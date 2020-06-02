Norwich man charged as part of Met Police drug dealing operation

A Norwich man is due to appear in court later this month over supply of Class A drugs in London.

Ben Jones, of Knowsley Road, was one of four men arrested by the Metropolitan Police in an operation which aims to tackle the drug supply of London and the Home Counties.

Jones, 44, was arrested with three others on Thursday, May 28, and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug - cocaine.

He appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, having been charged on Friday.

Also charged as part of the operation were Vincent Ojo, 30 of Edinburgh Gate, Harlow, Ashley Wiltshire, 41 of Uplands Way, Enfield and Liam Biles, 32 of John Eliot Close, Waltham Abbey.

All four charges were made as part of The Met’s Operation Dextran, which is an intelligence-led operation to cut of supply and dealing of Class A drugs.

Jones will appear alongside the other three men at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday June 29.