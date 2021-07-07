Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A large Norwich-based car dealership has been sold to an international retailer group.
Robinsons Motor Group, which has outlets in Norwich, Lowestoft, Ipswich and Peterborough, has been bought by Group 1 Automotive.
Norwich-based Robinsons, which was established in 1927, sold Audi, Volkswagen, SEAT, Skoda and Citroen cars, as well as used cars from their Auto Devotion sites, to people across the region.
In its early days, Robinsons had been a coachbuilder, paint and repair business and an auto-hire service.
With this acquisition Group 1 Automotive will be operating in 55 locations across the UK.
The new owners also own 188 car dealerships across the world.
Group 1 has been operating in the UK since 2007, and have also been using the name Barons Group.
